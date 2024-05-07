Putin Takes Office as President of Russia

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240507/putin-takes-oath-for-fifth-term-as-russias-president-1118307967.html
The Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow is hosting a solemn ceremony where Vladimir Putin is being sworn in as Russia's incumbent leader.
Vladimir Putin has been sworn in as President of the Russian Federation.The tradition of holding the official inauguration ceremony on May 7 at the Kremlin dates back to 2000. In 2024, the tradition continued, with the presence of numerous prominent Russian officials, judges, and parliament members in attendance.The procedure of inaugurating Russia's new elected president is held in strict accordance with the law "On the election of the President of the Russian Federation", and is carried out at the close of six years after the national leader's predecessor assumed office.The ceremony started with the ceremonial introduction of the Russian national flag, the standard of the president, the Russian Constitution and the insignia of the Russian president into the St. Andrew's Hall of the Grand Kremlin Palace.In total, about 2,600 people have been invited to the ceremony, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.Putin will hold the office for the next six years until 2030.Snippets From Vladimir Putin's Speech at the CeremonyVladimir Putin assured that the interests of the security of the people of Russia will be above all else for him. "We will determine the fate of Russia by ourselves and only ourselves, for the sake of today's and future generations," the president noted.Putin: Russia will continue to work with partners to form a multipolar world order"Together with our partners in Eurasian integration and other sovereign development centers, we will continue to work to form a multipolar world order, equal and indivisible security system," Putin said at the ceremony.The president underlined that Russia's state system must be flexible and allow for forward movement. "It is necessary to ensure reliable continuity of the country's development for decades to come," he noted.Putin: Russia will go through this difficult period with dignity and become even stronger"I am confident that we will pass through this entire difficult, milestone period with dignity, become even stronger and will definitely implement long-term plans and large-scale projects aimed at achieving development goals," he said.President Putin assured that national security would remain the top priority of his new six-year term.The president also promised to implement long-term development projects."I am certain that we will go through this difficult threshold period with dignity and that we will definitely implement long-term development plans and projects, which aim primarily to protect the people," he added.The president highlighted the importance of ensuring reliable continuity in the country's development.Vladimir Putin noted that his government had never turned down an offer of dialogue from the West despite its efforts to contain Russia’s development."We have always been open to the prospect of deepening friendly relations with all countries that see Russia as a reliable and honest partner. They are the global majority. We do not refuse to have a dialogue with Western countries. The choice is theirs," Putin said.Commenting on the Russia-West dialogue on security and strategic stability, the leader noted that it is possible only on equal terms."A conversation [between Western countries and Russia], including on issues of security and strategic stability, is possible, but not from a position of force, without any arrogance, conceit and personal exclusivity, but only on equal terms, respecting each other’s interests," Putin said.Russia looks forward with confidence, plans its future, outlines new projects and programs, Putin added.Vladimir Putin vowed he would do everything in his power to justify voters’ trust but stressed that the outcome of his new six-year term depended on national unity."I stress that results of this work primarily depend on our unity, our overall ambition to be of benefit to our Fatherland, to protect it and to work as hard as we can," the president said.Putin: We are a united and great people; together, we will win!After the inauguration ceremony, the president took part in the parade of the Presidential Regiment.Following the inauguration and parade of the Presidential Regiment, Putin attended a thanksgiving prayer service in the Annunciation Cathedral of the Kremlin, which was conducted by Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia Kirill.Patriarch Kirill presented Putin with an icon of the Virgin Mary as a blessing for his new presidential term.
