https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/president-putin-takes-office-israel-attacks-rafah-russia-strengthens-africa-ties-1118325697.html

President Putin Takes Office; Israel Attacks Rafah; Russia Strengthens Africa Ties

President Putin Takes Office; Israel Attacks Rafah; Russia Strengthens Africa Ties

Sputnik International

West Asia and Eastern Europe stand on the edge of expanded conflict as Israel attacks Rafah and Ukrainian defenses buckle under relentless Russian strikes.

2024-05-08T04:18+0000

2024-05-08T04:18+0000

2024-05-08T09:10+0000

the critical hour

radio

haiti

rafah

china

emmanuel macron

narendra modi

nato

international criminal court (icc)

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/07/1118325540_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2f1d27e9d5b311fe25c97caad25d3901.png

President Putin Takes Office; Israel Attacks Rafah; Russia Strengthens Africa Ties Sputnik International West Asia and Eastern Europe stand on the edge of expanded conflict as Israel attacks Rafah and Ukrainian defenses buckle under relentless Russian strikes.

Mark Sleboda, international relations and security analyst, discusses President Putin's acceptance of office and the collapse of Ukrainian defense lines.Yawen Xu, Beijing-based CGTN radio journalist and international affairs commentator, joins us to discuss meetings between the presidents of France and China.Dr. Radhika Desai, author, professor in the Department of Political Studies, and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss Tony Blinken's neocon philosophy and the student protests in the US.KJ Noh, writer, activist, and teacher, joins us to discuss US machinations to militarize the Asian Pacific region and President Xi's message to the EU.Robert Fantina, journalist and Palestine activist, joins us to discuss Israel's attack on Rafah and GOP threats against the ICC.Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss US threats against the ICC and the US attack on TikTok over Gaza.Dr. Gerald Horne, Professor of History at the University of Houston, TX, author, historian, and researcher, joins us to discuss the ejection of US imperialism from Africa.Jim Kavanagh, political and cultural analyst and writer for Jim Kavanagh's substack and thepolemicist.net, joins us to discuss the US attack on Journalism.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

haiti

rafah

china

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Wilmer Leon https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114047_0:-1:238:238_100x100_80_0_0_4e3adef3e334e381bffe19d388f4b776.jpg

the critical hour, rafah invasion, israel war in gaza, us tiktok ban, xi visits france