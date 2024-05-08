International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/russia-will-target-french-forces-if-they-enter-ukraine-1118334738.html
Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine
Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine
Sputnik International
French troops will become targets for the Russian armed forces if they appear in the special military operation zone
2024-05-08T09:42+0000
2024-05-08T09:42+0000
world
emmanuel macron
maria zakharova
russia
france
paris
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117017141_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_613defbcf6f013a9fd43232f7f1352f5.jpg
"Macron himself explains this rhetoric with a desire to create some kind of 'strategic uncertainty' for Russia. We have to disappoint him. For us the situation looks more than certain. We also decided a long time ago. If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has evidence of this," Zakharova told reporters.French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist last week that he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, should Kiev send a request.This belligerent statement prompted a major backlash not only in France, but across Europe, as numerous politicians warned Macron against such a move.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/macron-and-camerons-threats-to-flood-ukraine-with-men-and-arms-signs-of-weakness-1118245543.html
russia
france
paris
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117017141_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7eac3fb9a5b64ea3c82addfa48a518e4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
will france send troops to ukraine, french soldiers in ukraine, will france fight russia, macron sending troops to ukraine
will france send troops to ukraine, french soldiers in ukraine, will france fight russia, macron sending troops to ukraine

Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine

09:42 GMT 08.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim GhirdaFrench serviceman operate a mortar during a joint French US exercise involving HIMARS and MLRP rocket launchers at a firing range in Capu Midia, on the Black Sea shore, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.
French serviceman operate a mortar during a joint French US exercise involving HIMARS and MLRP rocket launchers at a firing range in Capu Midia, on the Black Sea shore, Romania, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.05.2024
© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French troops will become targets for the Russian armed forces if they appear in the special military operation zone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Macron himself explains this rhetoric with a desire to create some kind of 'strategic uncertainty' for Russia. We have to disappoint him. For us the situation looks more than certain. We also decided a long time ago. If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has evidence of this," Zakharova told reporters.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist last week that he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, should Kiev send a request.
This belligerent statement prompted a major backlash not only in France, but across Europe, as numerous politicians warned Macron against such a move.
Soldiers of the European Union Forces (EUFOR) in Bosnia commemorate soldiers who died during World War I at a ceremony organized in Sarajevo, Tuesday,Nov.11, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2024
World
Macron and Cameron's Threats to Flood Ukraine With 'Men and Arms': Signs of Weakness?
3 May, 19:10 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала