Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine

French troops will become targets for the Russian armed forces if they appear in the special military operation zone

"Macron himself explains this rhetoric with a desire to create some kind of 'strategic uncertainty' for Russia. We have to disappoint him. For us the situation looks more than certain. We also decided a long time ago. If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has evidence of this," Zakharova told reporters.French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist last week that he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, should Kiev send a request.This belligerent statement prompted a major backlash not only in France, but across Europe, as numerous politicians warned Macron against such a move.

