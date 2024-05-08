https://sputnikglobe.com/20240508/russia-will-target-french-forces-if-they-enter-ukraine-1118334738.html
Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine
Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine
Sputnik International
French troops will become targets for the Russian armed forces if they appear in the special military operation zone
2024-05-08T09:42+0000
2024-05-08T09:42+0000
2024-05-08T09:42+0000
world
emmanuel macron
maria zakharova
russia
france
paris
ukraine
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117017141_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_613defbcf6f013a9fd43232f7f1352f5.jpg
"Macron himself explains this rhetoric with a desire to create some kind of 'strategic uncertainty' for Russia. We have to disappoint him. For us the situation looks more than certain. We also decided a long time ago. If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has evidence of this," Zakharova told reporters.French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist last week that he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, should Kiev send a request.This belligerent statement prompted a major backlash not only in France, but across Europe, as numerous politicians warned Macron against such a move.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/macron-and-camerons-threats-to-flood-ukraine-with-men-and-arms-signs-of-weakness-1118245543.html
russia
france
paris
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/1b/1117017141_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_7eac3fb9a5b64ea3c82addfa48a518e4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
will france send troops to ukraine, french soldiers in ukraine, will france fight russia, macron sending troops to ukraine
will france send troops to ukraine, french soldiers in ukraine, will france fight russia, macron sending troops to ukraine
Russia Will Target French Forces if They Enter Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - French troops will become targets for the Russian armed forces if they appear in the special military operation zone, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"Macron himself explains this rhetoric with a desire to create some kind of 'strategic uncertainty' for Russia. We have to disappoint him. For us the situation looks more than certain. We also decided a long time ago. If the French appear in the conflict zone, they will inevitably become targets for the Russian armed forces. It seems to me that Paris already has evidence of this," Zakharova told reporters.
French President Emmanuel Macron said in an interview with The Economist last week that he did not rule out sending troops to Ukraine, should Kiev send a request.
This belligerent statement prompted a major backlash not only in France, but across Europe, as numerous politicians warned Macron against such a move.