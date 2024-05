https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/macron-denies-france-waging-war-against-russia-1118293536.html

Macron Denies France Waging War Against Russia

French President Emmanuel Macron assured his Chinese counterpart on Monday that his country was not at war with Russia or its people after Xi Jinping urged Paris to avert a new cold war.

"We are at war against neither Russia nor the Russian people," Macron said during a televised press conference in Paris.Earlier today, Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed the ongoing Ukraine conflict and the need to jointly work against military escalation within a trilateral meeting.In response, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced Macron’s statement as “very dangerous.” Moscow is closely monitoring statements from Paris about such a possibility, the Peskov said, adding that France continues to constantly talk about the possibility of its direct involvement on the ground in the conflict around Ukraine.

