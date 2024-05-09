https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/1118356188.html

Photos: Russia's Glorious Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square

Moscow’s Red Square has hosted its annual May 9 parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

Moscow’s Red Square has hosted its annual May 9 parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies.Over 9,000 individuals and 70 military vehicles and weapon systems participated in the Victory Parade.This year, decorated officers and soldiers also arrived from the special military operation zone to participate. Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressed those gathered in a speech.

