Photos: Russia's Glorious Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square
Parade crews at the military parade in Moscow's Red Square commemorating the 79th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazism.
Guests assemble in the stands before the start of the military parade on Moscow's Red Square in celebration of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Cadets of the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School named after Army General Margelov at the military parade on Moscow's Red Square.
Female cadets of the military university of the Ministry of Defense marching across Red Square during the Victory Day parade.
Russia's Acting Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov.
The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, a vital component of Russia's nuclear triad, at the victory parade in Moscow.
The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system at the military parade on Red Square on the occasion of the May 9 Victory Day.
A soviet T-34-85 tank at the military parade on Red Square, marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
May 9, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of foreign states on Red Square in Moscow after the military parade dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Putin speaks at the military parade in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with decorated officers and soldiers who have arrived from the special military operation zone to take part in the Victory Day parade on Red Square.
The Tigr (Tiger) multipurpose all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle at the military parade.
Military parade crews at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2024.
Battalions and companies organized according to military types and branches at the military parade in Moscow in honor of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.
Su-30SM fighters of the Russian Air Force's aerobatic team the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) before the start of the airborne part of the parade.
Su-25 fighter jets during the airborne part of the military parade on Red Square.
Su-25 fighter jets at the Victory Day parade's traditional fly-past over Red Square on May 9, 2024.
The Cuban Diamond formation consisting of highly maneuverable Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets from the Russian Air Force's aerobatic teams, the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), over Red Square.
