Photos: Russia's Glorious Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square
Photos: Russia's Glorious Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square
Moscow’s Red Square has hosted its annual May 9 parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.
Moscow’s Red Square has hosted its annual May 9 parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies.Over 9,000 individuals and 70 military vehicles and weapon systems participated in the Victory Parade.This year, decorated officers and soldiers also arrived from the special military operation zone to participate. Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressed those gathered in a speech.
wwii victory, 79th anniversary of the victory in the great patriotic war, victory day parade, victory parade in moscow, great patriotic war
wwii victory, 79th anniversary of the victory in the great patriotic war, victory day parade, victory parade in moscow, great patriotic war

Photos: Russia's Glorious Victory Parade on Moscow's Red Square

12:30 GMT 09.05.2024
Victory Day has been observed in Russia annually on May 9 since 1945 as one of the most revered and widely-celebrated public holidays, with parades, fireworks displays and concerts held countrywide.
Moscow's Red Square has hosted its annual May 9 parade commemorating the 79th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, fought by the USSR against Nazi Germany and its allies.
Over 9,000 individuals and 70 military vehicles and weapon systems participated in the Victory Parade.
This year, decorated officers and soldiers also arrived from the special military operation zone to participate. Russia's President Vladimir Putin addressed those gathered in a speech.
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

Parade crews at the military parade in Moscow's Red Square commemorating the 79th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazism.

Parade crews at the military parade in Moscow&#x27;s Red Square commemorating the 79th anniversary of Russia&#x27;s victory over Nazism. - Sputnik International
1/18
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

Parade crews at the military parade in Moscow's Red Square commemorating the 79th anniversary of Russia's victory over Nazism.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

Guests assemble in the stands before the start of the military parade on Moscow's Red Square in celebration of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Guests assemble in the stands before the start of the military parade on Moscow&#x27;s Red Square in celebration of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
2/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

Guests assemble in the stands before the start of the military parade on Moscow's Red Square in celebration of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Cadets of the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School named after Army General Margelov at the military parade on Moscow's Red Square.

Cadets of the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School named after Army General Margelov at the military parade on Moscow&#x27;s Red Square. - Sputnik International
3/18
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Cadets of the Ryazan Guards Higher Airborne Command School named after Army General Margelov at the military parade on Moscow's Red Square.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

Female cadets of the military university of the Ministry of Defense marching across Red Square during the Victory Day parade.

Female cadets of the military university of the Ministry of Defense marching across Red Square during the Victory Day parade. - Sputnik International
4/18
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

Female cadets of the military university of the Ministry of Defense marching across Red Square during the Victory Day parade.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Russia's Acting Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov.

Russia&#x27;s Acting Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov. - Sputnik International
5/18
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russia's Acting Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu and Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Oleg Salyukov.

© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf / Go to the mediabank

The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, a vital component of Russia's nuclear triad, at the victory parade in Moscow.

The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, a vital component of Russia&#x27;s nuclear triad, at the victory parade in Moscow. - Sputnik International
6/18
© Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
/
Go to the mediabank

The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system, a vital component of Russia's nuclear triad, at the victory parade in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system at the military parade on Red Square on the occasion of the May 9 Victory Day.

The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system at the military parade on Red Square on the occasion of the May 9 Victory Day. - Sputnik International
7/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Yars mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system at the military parade on Red Square on the occasion of the May 9 Victory Day.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

A soviet T-34-85 tank at the military parade on Red Square, marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

A soviet T-34-85 tank at the military parade on Red Square, marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
8/18
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

A soviet T-34-85 tank at the military parade on Red Square, marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna / Go to the mediabank

May 9, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of foreign states on Red Square in Moscow after the military parade dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

May 9, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of foreign states on Red Square in Moscow after the military parade dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
9/18
© Sputnik / Kristina Kormilitsyna
/
Go to the mediabank

May 9, 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin and heads of foreign states on Red Square in Moscow after the military parade dedicated to the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

© Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev / Go to the mediabank

Putin speaks at the military parade in Moscow.

Putin speaks at the military parade in Moscow. - Sputnik International
10/18
© Sputnik / Mikhael Klimentyev
/
Go to the mediabank

Putin speaks at the military parade in Moscow.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with decorated officers and soldiers who have arrived from the special military operation zone to take part in the Victory Day parade on Red Square.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with decorated officers and soldiers who have arrived from the special military operation zone to take part in the Victory Day parade on Red Square. - Sputnik International
11/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks with decorated officers and soldiers who have arrived from the special military operation zone to take part in the Victory Day parade on Red Square.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

The Tigr (Tiger) multipurpose all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle at the military parade.

The Tigr (Tiger) multipurpose all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle at the military parade. - Sputnik International
12/18
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Tigr (Tiger) multipurpose all-terrain infantry mobility vehicle at the military parade.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Military parade crews at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2024.

Military parade crews at Moscow&#x27;s Red Square on May 9, 2024. - Sputnik International
13/18
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Military parade crews at Moscow's Red Square on May 9, 2024.

© Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofiev / Go to the mediabank

Battalions and companies organized according to military types and branches at the military parade in Moscow in honor of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

Battalions and companies organized according to military types and branches at the military parade in Moscow in honor of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. - Sputnik International
14/18
© Sputnik / Vyacheslav Prokofiev
/
Go to the mediabank

Battalions and companies organized according to military types and branches at the military parade in Moscow in honor of the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov / Go to the mediabank

Su-30SM fighters of the Russian Air Force's aerobatic team the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) before the start of the airborne part of the parade.

Su-30SM fighters of the Russian Air Force&#x27;s aerobatic team the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) before the start of the airborne part of the parade. - Sputnik International
15/18
© Sputnik / Kirill Zykov
/
Go to the mediabank

Su-30SM fighters of the Russian Air Force's aerobatic team the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) before the start of the airborne part of the parade.

© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich / Go to the mediabank

Su-25 fighter jets during the airborne part of the military parade on Red Square.

Su-25 fighter jets during the airborne part of the military parade on Red Square. - Sputnik International
16/18
© Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
/
Go to the mediabank

Su-25 fighter jets during the airborne part of the military parade on Red Square.

© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov / Go to the mediabank

Su-25 fighter jets at the Victory Day parade's traditional fly-past over Red Square on May 9, 2024.

Su-25 fighter jets at the Victory Day parade&#x27;s traditional fly-past over Red Square on May 9, 2024. - Sputnik International
17/18
© Sputnik / Stanislav Krasilnikov
/
Go to the mediabank

Su-25 fighter jets at the Victory Day parade's traditional fly-past over Red Square on May 9, 2024.

© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabank

The Cuban Diamond formation consisting of highly maneuverable Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets from the Russian Air Force's aerobatic teams, the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), over Red Square.

The Cuban Diamond formation consisting of highly maneuverable Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets from the Russian Air Force&#x27;s aerobatic teams, the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), over Red Square. - Sputnik International
18/18
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank

The Cuban Diamond formation consisting of highly maneuverable Su-30 and MiG-29 fighter jets from the Russian Air Force's aerobatic teams, the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights), over Red Square.

