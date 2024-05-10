https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/blinken-to-issue-critical-report-on-israel-but-keep-silent-on-any-law-violation-1118373923.html

Blinken to Issue Critical Report on Israel, But Keep Silent on Any Law Violation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to present to Congress a "highly critical" report on Israel on Friday, but will refrain from making any accusations of possible international law violations in the Gaza Strip, the Axios news portal reported, citing three US officials familiar with the matter.

The US Department of State is studying the use of weapons by Israel and six other nations participating in various armed conflicts in accordance with a new US National Security Memorandum, the news portal reported. If Washington uncovers any violations of international humanitarian legislation by these countries, it may decide to halt military assistance to them, the report said. As part of the process, Blinken has reportedly been instructed to study a number of incidents related to Israel's actions in the Gaza conflict. The US secretary of state is likely not to restrain himself in his criticism of the Jewish state, but he will stop short of concluding that Israel allegedly violated international law in the context of the US national security memorandum, the report said. On Monday, Israel started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The decision came despite Palestinian movement Hamas agreeing to the terms of a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in Rafah. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

