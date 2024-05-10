https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/israel-will-fight-with-fingernails-amid-possible-halt-in-us-arms-supplies---netanyahu-1118371118.html
Israel 'Will Fight With Fingernails' Amid Possible Halt in US Arms Supplies - Netanyahu
Israel 'Will Fight With Fingernails' Amid Possible Halt in US Arms Supplies - Netanyahu
Sputnik International
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Jewish state has enough power to fight alone in the event of a possible cutoff of military aid from the United States.
2024-05-10T04:54+0000
2024-05-10T04:54+0000
2024-05-10T04:54+0000
world
israeli-palestinian conflict
palestine-israel conflict
benjamin netanyahu
joe biden
hamas
gaza strip
israel-gaza conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ee658cf5eb68c38e759e20ad789c7e85.jpg
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said Washington would restrict the supply of weapons to Israel if the Jewish state launches a major military incursion into Rafah. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the US had paused one shipment of "high payload munitions" to Israel and was "reviewing near-term" shipments amid Israel’s heightened offensive in Rafah. Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu's adviser, Dmitry Gendelman, said Israel regrets not receiving support on weapons deliveries from their "closest ally," the United States, amid the ongoing Israeli operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Earlier on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the Biden administration hopes it will not have to make decisions about weapons shipments to Israel, but will have to do so if Israel enters Rafah. On Monday, Israel started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The decision came despite Palestinian movement Hamas agreeing to the terms of a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar. Netanyahu called the deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in Rafah. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/is-power-sharing-deal-on-postwar-gaza-between-israel-and-arab-states-feasible-1118265728.html
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116035190_264:0:2995:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4d35727bce28e794ab21b05005ca9880.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israel-palestine conflict, netanyahu, gaza violence, gaza genocide
israel-gaza conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israel-palestine conflict, netanyahu, gaza violence, gaza genocide
Israel 'Will Fight With Fingernails' Amid Possible Halt in US Arms Supplies - Netanyahu
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Jewish state has enough power to fight alone in the event of a possible cutoff of military aid from the United States.
On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said Washington would restrict the supply of weapons to Israel if the Jewish state launches a major military incursion into Rafah. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the US had paused one shipment of "high payload munitions" to Israel and was "reviewing near-term" shipments amid Israel’s heightened offensive in Rafah.
"If we have to stand alone, we will stand alone. We will fight with our fingernails if we have to," Netanyahu said in a video address to the nation released on Thursday.
Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu's adviser, Dmitry Gendelman, said Israel regrets not receiving support on weapons deliveries
from their "closest ally," the United States, amid the ongoing Israeli operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip.
Earlier on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the Biden administration hopes it will not have to make decisions about weapons shipments to Israel, but will have to do so if Israel enters Rafah.
On Monday, Israel started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah
and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The decision came despite Palestinian movement Hamas agreeing to the terms of a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar. Netanyahu called the deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in Rafah.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.