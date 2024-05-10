https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/israel-will-fight-with-fingernails-amid-possible-halt-in-us-arms-supplies---netanyahu-1118371118.html

Israel 'Will Fight With Fingernails' Amid Possible Halt in US Arms Supplies - Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Jewish state has enough power to fight alone in the event of a possible cutoff of military aid from the United States.

On Wednesday, US President Joe Biden said Washington would restrict the supply of weapons to Israel if the Jewish state launches a major military incursion into Rafah. US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin confirmed Wednesday that the US had paused one shipment of "high payload munitions" to Israel and was "reviewing near-term" shipments amid Israel’s heightened offensive in Rafah. Earlier on Thursday, Netanyahu's adviser, Dmitry Gendelman, said Israel regrets not receiving support on weapons deliveries from their "closest ally," the United States, amid the ongoing Israeli operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. Earlier on Thursday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said the Biden administration hopes it will not have to make decisions about weapons shipments to Israel, but will have to do so if Israel enters Rafah. On Monday, Israel started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt. The decision came despite Palestinian movement Hamas agreeing to the terms of a ceasefire deal proposed by Egypt and Qatar. Netanyahu called the deal unacceptable. Over a million people are believed to be sheltering in Rafah. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

