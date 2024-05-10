https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/one-person-killed-6-injured-in-ukrainian-strike-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1118379693.html
One Person Killed, 6 Injured in Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People's Republic
One person was killed and another six were injured in a Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the city of Rovenki in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), its head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Friday.
"The enemy opened fire on the peaceful town of Rovenki. An oil depot caught fire, and surrounding residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. One person was killed, and another six were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to preliminary data. Those are workers of the oil depot and residents of the neighboring buildings," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram. He added that firefighters had arrived at the scene.
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and another six were injured in a Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the city of Rovenki in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), its head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Friday.
"The enemy opened fire on the peaceful town of Rovenki. An oil depot caught fire, and surrounding residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. One person was killed, and another six were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to preliminary data. Those are workers of the oil depot and residents of the neighboring buildings," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram.
He added that firefighters had arrived at the scene.
"The main task now is to prevent the fire from spreading to the residential buildings. The information is being clarified. The assistance to those affected is under my personal control," the official also said.