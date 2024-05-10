International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/one-person-killed-6-injured-in-ukrainian-strike-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1118379693.html
One Person Killed, 6 Injured in Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People's Republic
One Person Killed, 6 Injured in Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People's Republic
Sputnik International
One person was killed and another six were injured in a Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the city of Rovenki in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), its head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Friday.
2024-05-10T21:39+0000
2024-05-10T21:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
lugansk people’s republic
civilian casualties
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116752202_0:126:3193:1922_1920x0_80_0_0_8ba92130bcf94fe9c10a7cd27456251a.jpg
"The enemy opened fire on the peaceful town of Rovenki. An oil depot caught fire, and surrounding residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. One person was killed, and another six were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to preliminary data. Those are workers of the oil depot and residents of the neighboring buildings," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram. He added that firefighters had arrived at the scene.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240425/ukraines-military-casualties-in-donetsk-and-lugansk-regions-reach-up-to-500---defense-ministry-1118110250.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/0d/1116752202_232:0:2963:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_78cb22151601daa65874ed5ace39c4af.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
leonid pasechnik, oil depot in the city of rovenki, ukrainian strikes in lugansk, ukrainian strike on an oil depot
leonid pasechnik, oil depot in the city of rovenki, ukrainian strikes in lugansk, ukrainian strike on an oil depot

One Person Killed, 6 Injured in Ukrainian Strike in Lugansk People's Republic

21:39 GMT 10.05.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankBorovskoye village, Lugansk People's Republic
Borovskoye village, Lugansk People's Republic - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - One person was killed and another six were injured in a Ukrainian strike on an oil depot in the city of Rovenki in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR), its head, Leonid Pasechnik, said on Friday.
"The enemy opened fire on the peaceful town of Rovenki. An oil depot caught fire, and surrounding residential buildings were damaged as a result of the strike. One person was killed, and another six were admitted to hospital with injuries, according to preliminary data. Those are workers of the oil depot and residents of the neighboring buildings," Pasechnik wrote on Telegram.
He added that firefighters had arrived at the scene.
Russian servicemen fire from T-72B tank in the Avdeyevka sector - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.04.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Military Casualties in Donetsk and Lugansk Regions Reach Up to 500 - Defense Ministry
25 April, 11:59 GMT
"The main task now is to prevent the fire from spreading to the residential buildings. The information is being clarified. The assistance to those affected is under my personal control," the official also said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала