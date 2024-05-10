https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/russia-strikes-ukraines-ammunition-depot-in-kharkov-suburbs-1118371869.html

Russia Strikes Ukraine's Ammunition Depot in Kharkov, Suburbs

Russia has struck ammunition warehouses of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkov and the Kharkov region, underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Friday.

A Ukrainian air defense missile was presumably launched at the moment, and an explosion was heard one minute later, the coordinator said, adding that he had not received any exact information on the matter yet.

