Russia Strikes Ukraine's Ammunition Depot in Kharkov, Suburbs

Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russia has struck ammunition warehouses of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkov and the Kharkov region, underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Friday.
A Ukrainian air defense missile was presumably launched at the moment, and an explosion was heard one minute later, the coordinator said, adding that he had not received any exact information on the matter yet.
Russia has struck ammunition warehouses of the Ukrainian armed forces in Kharkov and the Kharkov region, underground network coordinator Sergei Lebedev told Sputnik on Friday.
A Ukrainian air defense missile was presumably launched at the moment, and an explosion was heard one minute later, the coordinator said, adding that he had not received any exact information on the matter yet.
"A report from Kharkov: 'Kharkov, 03:20 a.m. local time [00:20 GMT], explosions in Kharkov. They are loud in the western district. A siren went off due to the explosions, ambulances are rushing to the western part of the city without sirens, but with flashing lights'," Lebedev said.
