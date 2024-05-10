https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/us-army-orders-451mln-upgrade-for-multiple-rocket-artillery-launchers---pentagon-1118370702.html

US Army Orders $451Mln Upgrade For Multiple Rocket Artillery Launchers - Pentagon

Sputnik International

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $451mln contract to recapitalize more M270 mobile artillery rocket launchers expanding its force, the Pentagon announced in a press release.

"The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $451 million contract to recapitalize additional M270 systems expanding its domestic fleet of launchers and providing upgrades for global partners," the release said on Thursday. The modernization program will add additional capability to the M270-series launchers and maintain their capability for NATO forces for decades to come, Lockheed Martin Vice President for Precision Fires Jay Price said in the release. Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers, it noted.

