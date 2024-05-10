International
US Army Orders $451Mln Upgrade For Multiple Rocket Artillery Launchers - Pentagon
US Army Orders $451Mln Upgrade For Multiple Rocket Artillery Launchers - Pentagon
The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $451mln contract to recapitalize more M270 mobile artillery rocket launchers expanding its force, the Pentagon announced in a press release.
"The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $451 million contract to recapitalize additional M270 systems expanding its domestic fleet of launchers and providing upgrades for global partners," the release said on Thursday. The modernization program will add additional capability to the M270-series launchers and maintain their capability for NATO forces for decades to come, Lockheed Martin Vice President for Precision Fires Jay Price said in the release. Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers, it noted.
US Army Orders $451Mln Upgrade For Multiple Rocket Artillery Launchers - Pentagon

03:59 GMT 10.05.2024
MLRS firing on the ranges at Otterburn.
© Photo : Cpl Jamie Peters RLC
WASHINGTON, (Sputnik) - The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin a $451 million contract to recapitalize more M270 mobile artillery rocket launchers expanding its force, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.
"The US Army awarded Lockheed Martin a $451 million contract to recapitalize additional M270 systems expanding its domestic fleet of launchers and providing upgrades for global partners," the release said on Thursday.
The modernization program will add additional capability to the M270-series launchers and maintain their capability for NATO forces for decades to come, Lockheed Martin Vice President for Precision Fires Jay Price said in the release.
"Recapitalization includes complete overhaul and upgrades to the systems with brand new engines, improved armored cabs, and the new Common Fire Control System (CFCS) which will provide compatibility with current and future MLRS [Multi-Launch Rocket Systems] Family of Munitions (MFOM)," the release said.
Lockheed Martin’s next-generation Extended-Range GMLRS and Precision Strike Missile (PrSM) can only be fired by M270A2 and HIMARS launchers, it noted.
