https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/foreign-policy-down-the-list-ex-pentagon-adviser-on-what-really-worries-americans-1118256642.html

‘Foreign Policy Down the List’: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on What Really Worries Americans

‘Foreign Policy Down the List’: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on What Really Worries Americans

Sputnik International

Douglas Macgregor earlier warned that the breakdown of the rule of law and a massive flow of illegal immigrants are factors that add to undermining the US's clout.

2024-05-04T14:18+0000

2024-05-04T14:18+0000

2024-05-04T14:18+0000

americas

us

policy

migrants

rule of law

foreign policy

breakdown

bill

foreign aid

border security

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118255986_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3bcef6653e0836457a8087bd471cf170.jpg

Ordinary Americans do not care much about their country’s foreign policy, preferring to prioritize migration­­-related issues, retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor has argued.He earlier referred to “the people that are awake” and “look around to realize there is a breakdown of the rule of law, a massive invasion of illegal immigrants crossing our [US] borders and that the focus has shifted a great deal from what this country was built on.” A survey earlier conducted by the US polling company Rasmussen Reports indicated that majority of Americans believe that the country is facing an invasion by illegal migrants at America’s southern border.Almost two thirds of respondents (65%) said that it is "accurate" or "very accurate" to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an "invasion," according to the poll.Just two weeks ago, US lawmakers voted down a border and national security bill, approving instead a $95 billion package of foreign assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/no-more-ukraine-aid-until-wall-built-on-entire-us-southern-border---us-senate-candidate-1117033066.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

'breakdown of the rule of law in us', invasion of illegal migrants in america, us southern border, us foreign policy, us defense polict, americans' priority