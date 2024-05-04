https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/foreign-policy-down-the-list-ex-pentagon-adviser-on-what-really-worries-americans-1118256642.html
‘Foreign Policy Down the List’: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on What Really Worries Americans
‘Foreign Policy Down the List’: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on What Really Worries Americans
Sputnik International
Douglas Macgregor earlier warned that the breakdown of the rule of law and a massive flow of illegal immigrants are factors that add to undermining the US's clout.
2024-05-04T14:18+0000
2024-05-04T14:18+0000
2024-05-04T14:18+0000
americas
us
policy
migrants
rule of law
foreign policy
breakdown
bill
foreign aid
border security
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118255986_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_3bcef6653e0836457a8087bd471cf170.jpg
Ordinary Americans do not care much about their country’s foreign policy, preferring to prioritize migration-related issues, retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor has argued.He earlier referred to “the people that are awake” and “look around to realize there is a breakdown of the rule of law, a massive invasion of illegal immigrants crossing our [US] borders and that the focus has shifted a great deal from what this country was built on.” A survey earlier conducted by the US polling company Rasmussen Reports indicated that majority of Americans believe that the country is facing an invasion by illegal migrants at America’s southern border.Almost two thirds of respondents (65%) said that it is "accurate" or "very accurate" to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an "invasion," according to the poll.Just two weeks ago, US lawmakers voted down a border and national security bill, approving instead a $95 billion package of foreign assistance for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240228/no-more-ukraine-aid-until-wall-built-on-entire-us-southern-border---us-senate-candidate-1117033066.html
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/04/1118255986_330:0:3061:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4334d0e94f6aa8b8f0e261f1d041fb2c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
'breakdown of the rule of law in us', invasion of illegal migrants in america, us southern border, us foreign policy, us defense polict, americans' priority
'breakdown of the rule of law in us', invasion of illegal migrants in america, us southern border, us foreign policy, us defense polict, americans' priority
‘Foreign Policy Down the List’: Ex-Pentagon Adviser on What Really Worries Americans
Douglas Macgregor earlier warned that the breakdown of the rule of law and a massive flow of illegal immigrants are factors that add to undermining the US's clout.
Ordinary Americans do not care much about their country’s foreign policy, preferring to prioritize migration-related issues
, retired US Army Colonel and former Department of Defense adviser Douglas Macgregor has argued.
"If you ask your average American what's their top priority, #1 it's close the border and #2 restore rule of law. Foreign and defense policy is way down the list and always has been," Macgregor twitted on Saturday.
He earlier referred to “the people that are awake” and “look around to realize there is a breakdown of the rule of law, a massive invasion of illegal immigrants
crossing our [US] borders and that the focus has shifted a great deal from what this country was built on.”
This is something that “is destroying” America “from the inside out,” Macgregor pointed out, claiming that the US is “spread way too thin” and is not prepared “to handle a major world war.”
A survey earlier conducted by the US polling company Rasmussen Reports indicated that majority of Americans believe that the country is facing an invasion by illegal migrants at America’s southern border
.
Almost two thirds of respondents (65%) said that it is "accurate" or "very accurate" to describe the situation at the US-Mexico border as an "invasion," according to the poll.
Just two weeks ago, US lawmakers voted down a border and national security bill, approving instead a $95 billion package of foreign assistance
for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.