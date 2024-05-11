International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Chasov Yar Will Be Liberated - Head of the Donetsk People's Republic
Chasov Yar Will Be Liberated - Head of the Donetsk People's Republic
Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik that he is optimistic about the advance of Russian forces toward the city of Chasov Yar and that Russian fighters have already penetrated the city's boundaries.
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
donbass
denis pushilin
Earlier, political analysts explained to Sputnik that Chasov Yar is key to ending Ukrainian occupation of the Donetsk People's Republic. The town served as a key logistics hub for the Ukrainian Army since 2014 and its elevated location offers control of the surrounding area for many miles.However, the liberation of Chasov Yar will also have deep political significance since it was earlier described by Volodymyr Zelensky as "an impenetrable fortress." Capturing this city will deal another psychological blow to Ukrainian troops, sending their morale even lower.
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, liberation of donbass, denis pushilin, chasov yar battle, chasov yar liberation
russia's special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russian armed forces, liberation of donbass, denis pushilin, chasov yar battle, chasov yar liberation

Chasov Yar Will Be Liberated - Head of the Donetsk People's Republic

10:24 GMT 11.05.2024 (Updated: 10:47 GMT 11.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The liberation of Chasov Yar will have military and political importance, virtually ending Ukrainian occupation of the Donetsk People’s Republic and dealing a psychological blow to the Kiev regime’s troops.
Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Head Denis Pushilin told Sputnik that he is optimistic about the advance of Russian forces toward the city of Chasov Yar and that Russian fighters have already penetrated the city's boundaries.
"You know, at this stage, the [Russian] Defense Ministry is providing all the information in full, taking into account the possibility of providing information to the public without harming our units. I will tell you that I am optimistic about the way our guys are organizing their actions, even within Chasov Yar. But we must be careful not to do any harm. I can say that Chasov Yar will, of course, be liberated," Pushilin said.
Ukrainian soldiers look out with a self-propelled howitzer in Chasov Yar. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.05.2024
Analysis
Why Chasov Yar's Fall Could Become Turning Point in Ukraine Conflict
3 May, 15:40 GMT
Earlier, political analysts explained to Sputnik that Chasov Yar is key to ending Ukrainian occupation of the Donetsk People’s Republic. The town served as a key logistics hub for the Ukrainian Army since 2014 and its elevated location offers control of the surrounding area for many miles.
However, the liberation of Chasov Yar will also have deep political significance since it was earlier described by Volodymyr Zelensky as "an impenetrable fortress." Capturing this city will deal another psychological blow to Ukrainian troops, sending their morale even lower.
