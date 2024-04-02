https://sputnikglobe.com/20240402/why-chasov-yars-liberation-is-critical-to-oust-ukrainian-military-from-donbass-1117702808.html

Why Chasov Yar's Liberation is Critical to Oust Ukrainian Military From Donbass

Chasov Yar is crucial to end Ukraine's occupation of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Sergey Poletaev, a political and military analyst and co-founder of Vatfor Project, told Sputnik.

The city of Chasov Yar, which has turned into a key logistics hub for the Ukrainian Armed Forces since 2014, is losing its strategic importance for the Ukrainian military after Russian troops took control of the roads leading there, according to an adviser to the head of the DPR Igor Kimakovsky. The Russian military is now less than a mile from the city.Chasov Yar is located on a hill 4.3 miles west of Artemovsk (also known as Bakhmut) which was liberated by Russia in May 2023. On the other side of Chasov Yar are Konstantinovka, Kramatorsk, and Slavyansk.The city's geographical position makes it important from a strategic viewpoint: it provides control of the surrounding area for many miles, as per military analyst Sergey Poletaev.Chasov Yar has been used by the enemy for troop rotation since 2014: fresh units from other regions of Ukraine were brought there. The city's railways were also exploited by the Ukrainian Armed Forces during the battle for Artemovsk last year.Presently, the so-called Slavyansk-Kramatorsk agglomeration – an elongated, almost continuous line of cities – remains under the control of Ukraine, Poletaev noted. This chain of cities has been Ukraine's main defense line in Donbass since 2014.The situation has become extremely difficult and dangerous for the Ukrainian army in the area of the city of Chasov Yar, retired General Serhiy Kryvonos of the Ukrainian Armed Forces acknowledged on Tuesday, speaking to Pershiy Zahidny channel on Youtube.Kryvonos emphasized that the Russian Army is also quickly advancing in other directions with the Ukrainian Army sustaining serious losses.

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

