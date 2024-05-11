International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Eight Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
Eight Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor
Russian air defenses shot down several targets near the city of Belgorod, eight civilians were injured, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region - several air targets approaching the city were shot down. According to preliminary information, eight civilians were injured,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The governor added that three people with fragmentation wounds were taken to the regional clinical hospital, two were hospitalized to city hospital No. 2, and the three remaining injured received medical care on the spot.Gladkov said more than 40 private households were damaged in the Belgorod Region as a result of the Ukrainian attack.
Eight Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

01:49 GMT 11.05.2024
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Russian air defenses shot down several targets near the city of Belgorod, eight civilians were injured, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region - several air targets approaching the city were shot down. According to preliminary information, eight civilians were injured,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
The governor added that three people with fragmentation wounds were taken to the regional clinical hospital, two were hospitalized to city hospital No. 2, and the three remaining injured received medical care on the spot.
Gladkov said more than 40 private households were damaged in the Belgorod Region as a result of the Ukrainian attack.
