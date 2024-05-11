https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/eight-civilians-injured-in-ukrainian-attack-on-russias-belgorod-region---governor-1118381567.html

Eight Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Eight Civilians Injured in Ukrainian Attack on Russia's Belgorod Region - Governor

Sputnik International

Russian air defenses shot down several targets near the city of Belgorod, eight civilians were injured, regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

2024-05-11T01:49+0000

2024-05-11T01:49+0000

2024-05-11T01:49+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

ukrainian drone attacks on russia

belgorod region

ukraine

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/08/1116064170_0:160:3074:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_d3d067d9727e42fe460e0a425732e49b.jpg

“Our air defense system worked over Belgorod and the Belgorod Region - several air targets approaching the city were shot down. According to preliminary information, eight civilians were injured,” Gladkov wrote on Telegram. The governor added that three people with fragmentation wounds were taken to the regional clinical hospital, two were hospitalized to city hospital No. 2, and the three remaining injured received medical care on the spot.Gladkov said more than 40 private households were damaged in the Belgorod Region as a result of the Ukrainian attack.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/one-person-killed-6-injured-in-ukrainian-strike-in-lugansk-peoples-republic-1118379693.html

russia

belgorod region

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

vyacheslav gladkov, ukrainian attack on belgorod, belgorod region, russias special operation, ukrainian conflict civilian casualties