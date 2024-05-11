'Fast and Dangerous': Delving Into Russia’s Su-35S Jet's Characteristics
The Su-35S is equipped with sophisticated digital systems that allow the 4++ generation fighter with fifth-generation elements to effectively interact with other warplanes when resolving various combat missions.
The Russian Aerospace Forces have received a new batch of Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets after the warplanes completed ground and flight trials at an aircraft plant in the country’s Far East.
The Su-35S is an advanced 4++ generation super-maneuverable multirole fighter, designed and equipped to destroy both enemy aircraft and ground forces.
4+ generation typically means upgraded armaments, onboard avionics equipment, radar, etc. while 4++ denotes the incorporation of weapons and systems that could be found on a fifth-generation aircraft.
Made by the Sukhoi Design Bureau, the single-seat Su-35S is a modernization of the T-10 – the platform on which the Su-27 all-weather supersonic heavy multirole fourth-generation fighter was built;
The Su-35S made its maiden flight in 2008 and entered service with the Russian Army in 2014;
It features a high-precision phased antenna array radar with a range of over 400 km and maximum deflection angle of up to 120 degrees, onboard electronic warfare equipment, and two optional outboard fuel tanks which increase the aircraft’s maximum range from 3,600 km (2,236 miles) to 4,500 km (2,796 miles);
The plane, which has a top speed of up to 2,500 km (1,553 miles) per hour, features an onboard computer allowing the jet to detect and target up to four ground or 30 air targets, and engage between two and eight targets simultaneously, depending on the missile used;
The aircraft can carry a wide array of short-, medium- and long-range air-to-air missiles. It can also be equipped with air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles and both precision-guided and unguided bombs, allowing the Su-35S to attack naval and ground targets;
The plane exceeds its Western analogs, such as the Eurofighter Typhoon and the US-made F-16C Block 50/52 in terms of maximum speed at altitude (M2.25 versus M2 in both cases).
The US’ National Interest magazine earlier gave kudos to the Su-35S, calling it a "truly fast and dangerous fighter."
According to the news outlet, the plane "has proven itself to be a very capable foe to current US aircraft, including the F-15 Eagle, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and even the F-35 Lightning II."