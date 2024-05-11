https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/fast-and-dangerous-delving-into-russias-su-35s-jets-characteristics-1118385970.html

'Fast and Dangerous': Delving Into Russia’s Su-35S Jet's Characteristics

'Fast and Dangerous': Delving Into Russia’s Su-35S Jet's Characteristics

Sputnik International

The Su-35S is equipped with sophisticated digital systems that allow the 4++ generation fighter with fifth-generation elements to effectively interact with other warplanes when resolving various combat missions.

2024-05-11T12:26+0000

2024-05-11T12:26+0000

2024-05-11T12:26+0000

military

russia

us

russian aerospace forces

su-35s

characteristics

aircraft

warplane

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0b/1118385351_0:107:3259:1940_1920x0_80_0_0_5bbd908bd87faf5d7ef122f611d1716f.jpg

The Russian Aerospace Forces have received a new batch of Sukhoi Su-35S fighter jets after the warplanes completed ground and flight trials at an aircraft plant in the country’s Far East.The Su-35S is an advanced 4++ generation super-maneuverable multirole fighter, designed and equipped to destroy both enemy aircraft and ground forces.According to the news outlet, the plane "has proven itself to be a very capable foe to current US aircraft, including the F-15 Eagle, the F/A-18 Super Hornet, and even the F-35 Lightning II."

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230320/russian-su-35-fighter-jet-intercepts-two-us-b-52-bombers-over-baltic-sea---defense-ministry-1108618660.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

the russian aerospace forces, a new batch of the su-35 s fighter jets for the russian aerospace forces, an advanced 4++ generation supermaneuverable multirole fighter, the sukhoi design bureau