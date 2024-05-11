https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/pentagon-signs-new-contract-for-gmlrs-missile-systems-production-for-ukraine--1118382767.html
Pentagon Signs New Contract for GMLRS Missile Systems Production for Ukraine
The United States has signed a $332 million contract with military-industrial corporation Lockheed Martin for the production of high-precision GMLRS missile systems, supplied to Ukraine.
The United States has signed a $332 million contract with Lockheed Martin for the production of high-precision GMLRS missile systems to be delivered to Ukraine.
“Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control, Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $332,126,764 modification (P00006) to contract W31P4Q-23-D-0003 for the Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System,” the statement read.
The estimated completion date is October 20, 2027, the Pentagon added, noting that GMLRS rockets are used in HIMARS missile systems.
On Friday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken approved the emergency sale of three HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems to Ukraine.
Russian officials have repeatedly warned against military supplies to the Kiev regime, stressing that they only fuel the conflict and have no chance of influencing the final course of the special military operation. They added that Western military equipment will eventually be decimated as a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces.