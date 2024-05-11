https://sputnikglobe.com/20240511/the-zionist-project-doomed-itself-by-rejecting-peace-advocates-1118381341.html

The Zionist Project Doomed Itself by Rejecting Peace Advocates

The Zionist Project Doomed Itself by Rejecting Peace Advocates

Sputnik International

The Zionist project is being put in jeopardy because it failed to heed the warnings of its humanist wing, which argued that peaceful coexistence was the only way for Israel to survive.

2024-05-11T00:39+0000

2024-05-11T00:39+0000

2024-05-11T00:39+0000

analysis

jeremy kuzmarov

palestinians

palestine

israel

west bank

zionism

jews

israel-gaza conflict

israeli-palestinian conflict

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/14/1118027640_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c97846ad0db3945d31ac3e48651e21b7.jpg

Unfortunately, as Jeremy Kuzmarov writes in Covert Action Magazine, they were pushed aside and blacklisted by the militaristic wing of Zionism, inevitably leading to the very situation the peace advocates warned about.“There were a lot of good people in that movement who said that the Zionist movement would only be successful if they coexisted with the Palestinian populations who lived there, whereas others tried to promote this myth of an empty land and had no regard at all for the Palestinians and just wanted to drive them out. And that was the strain of [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu,” Kuzmarov told Sputnik’s The Critical Hour.In 1967, in the wake of the Six-Day War, during which Israel captured the West Bank and Gaza, a socialist organization headed by a coalition of Arabs and Jews pleaded for Israel to stop cementing itself as an occupying force.But the push for a Zionist movement based on peace goes back further than that, nearly to its founding, Kuzmarov explained.“Ahad Ha'am, who actually helped revive the Hebrew language,” was one such leader. “He wrote a scathing report called 'The Truth About Palestine,' in the late 19th century. Already then, he was saying that the Jews were being cruel toward the Palestinians and that this was not right, and this would destroy the Zionist project, which should be rooted in humanity,” Kuzmarov explained, adding that Ha’am advocated for a binational state, also known as the one-state solution.Kuzmarov also writes about Martin Buber, a philosopher who advocated that Israel’s main objective should be peaceful coexistence with its neighbors, Albert Einstein and Hannah Arendt as three other prominent “humanist Zionists” that have no living heirs with the possible exception of Noam Chomsky.That revenge could come as soon as the United States feels that Israel has outlived its usefulness or has become too much of a burden to support.“The US uses Israel for its own agenda, but if they lose their strategic [importance] and cut ties and move somewhere else, then the Israelis will be in big trouble because their horrific policies have caused anger among their neighbors and the Arab people and they may one day take revenge on them. That’s what Ahad Ha’am and many others warned about, including Chomsky, who advocated for coexistence and either a binational state or some kind of peace arrangement.”

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/israels-use-of-us-weapons-may-breach-intl-humanitarian-law-obligations---us-admin-report-1118381221.html

palestine

israel

west bank

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

zionism, peaceful zionists, ahad ha'am, noam chomsky, martin buber, hannah arendt, albert einstein