https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/first-ever-human-recipient-of-pig-kidney-dies-weeks-after-transplant-1118397357.html

First-Ever Human Recipient of Pig Kidney Dies Weeks After Transplant

First-Ever Human Recipient of Pig Kidney Dies Weeks After Transplant

Sputnik International

Rick Slayman, a 62-year-old man from Massachusetts, passed away not long after becoming the first person in the world to receive a pig kidney transplant.

2024-05-12T12:04+0000

2024-05-12T12:04+0000

2024-05-12T12:04+0000

beyond politics

us

massachusetts

massachusetts general hospital

transplant

pig

kidney

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/02/03/1081967179_0:100:1921:1180_1920x0_80_0_0_c846d4f91830af3cb7a105816f752868.jpg

Rick Slayman, a 62-year-old man from Massachusetts, passed away not long after becoming the first person in the world to receive a pig kidney transplant.The transplant in question was no ordinary pig kidney but rather a genetically modified organ that had several pig genes removed and several human genes introduced to ensure compatibility with the host’s immune system.Massachusetts General Hospital, where the procedure took place in March, said that there is no indication that Slayman’s death was caused by the transplant, CBS News has noted. No further indication of the cause of death was released.Prior to his demise, Slayman suffered from type 2 diabetes and hypertension.In 2018 he received a human kidney transplant, which unfortunately started exhibiting signs of failure in 2023, thus necessitating another transplantation.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231110/surgeons-from-new-york-universitys-medical-center-perform-first-ever-whole-eye-transplant-1114858878.html

massachusetts

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

pig kidney transplant, animal organ transplants