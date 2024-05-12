https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/half-of-americans-consider-ukraine-aid-spending-excessive---poll-1118399841.html
Half of Americans Consider Ukraine Aid Spending Excessive - Poll
Half of Americans Consider Ukraine Aid Spending Excessive - Poll
Sputnik International
Fifty percent of Amercans believe that the US is spending excessive amounts of money on military and financial assistance to Ukraine, a recent poll conducted.
2024-05-12T15:12+0000
2024-05-12T15:12+0000
2024-05-12T15:12+0000
americas
ukraine
us
financial aid
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_90b19b19fa8bcc525dd4bcf250cf0974.jpg
The poll also showed that 26% of respondents think Washington is spending enough money on Ukraine and 11% said the US was not spending enough. In addition, 47% of respondents believe spending to support Israel is excessive, while 11% believe Washington could provide more aid to Israel, the poll showed. The poll was conducted from May 2-6 and surveyed 1,003 people. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points. Western countries, including the US, have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240506/us-senator-criticizes-uniparty-for-borrowing-money-to-finance-war-in-ukraine-1118277076.html
americas
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/13/1111305742_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c25797e0bafcf437cebf260cf0bc0f66.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us financial aid to ukraine, us financial aid overseas, us foreign financial aid, what americans think about us financial aid, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukrain, gaza war, israel-palestine conflict
us financial aid to ukraine, us financial aid overseas, us foreign financial aid, what americans think about us financial aid, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukrain, gaza war, israel-palestine conflict
Half of Americans Consider Ukraine Aid Spending Excessive - Poll
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Fifty percent of people in the United States believe that their government is spending excessive amounts of money on military and financial assistance to Ukraine, a poll conducted by the Financial Times newspaper and University of Michigan's Ross School of Business showed on Sunday.
The poll also showed that 26% of respondents think Washington is spending
enough money on Ukraine and 11% said the US was not spending enough.
In addition, 47% of respondents believe spending to support Israel is excessive, while 11% believe Washington could provide more aid to Israel, the poll showed.
The poll was conducted from May 2-6 and surveyed 1,003 people. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points.
Western countries, including the US, have been providing massive military and financial aid to Kiev since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022. The Kremlin has consistently warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev, saying it would lead to further escalation of the conflict. In April 2022, Russia sent a diplomatic note to all NATO countries on the issue of arms supplies to Ukraine. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov warned that any cargo containing weapons for Ukraine would become a legitimate target for Russia.