International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/idf-says-eliminated-dozens-of-terrorists-in-eastern-rafah-1118391496.html
IDF Says Eliminated Dozens of ‘Terrorists’ in Eastern Rafah
IDF Says Eliminated Dozens of ‘Terrorists’ in Eastern Rafah
Sputnik International
IDF eliminated dozens of "terrorists" during an operation in eastern Rafah, located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
2024-05-12T02:29+0000
2024-05-12T02:29+0000
world
israel
israel defense forces (idf)
rafah
gaza strip
hamas
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117917238_0:0:2200:1239_1920x0_80_0_0_595f26a5842f14673827ebf9f9b1c863.jpg
"So far, we have eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah, found a significant underground route, and seized many weapons. This morning we coordinated the temporary evacuation of the population in additional areas in eastern Rafah, adjacent to the combat zone," Hagari told a briefing on Saturday.He also added that IDF forces "are in the midst of a wide-scale operation in the Zeitoun area" and eliminated about "30 terrorists and located dozens of weapons in a school in the area."In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Friday, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/idf-says-14-rockets-fired-from-gaza-at-southern-israeli-city-of-beer-sheva-1118379234.html
israel
rafah
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0d/1117917238_175:0:2134:1469_1920x0_80_0_0_dda884ba2a58c09f3fc72308fe4c6caf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
idf in eastern rafah, gaza strip idf operation, idf eliminations in gaza, israel defense forces spokesman daniel hagari
idf in eastern rafah, gaza strip idf operation, idf eliminations in gaza, israel defense forces spokesman daniel hagari

IDF Says Eliminated Dozens of ‘Terrorists’ in Eastern Rafah

02:29 GMT 12.05.2024
© Sputnik / Go to the mediabankIsraeli paratroopers during an operation in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF spokesperson).
Israeli paratroopers during an operation in the Gaza Strip (credit: IDF spokesperson). - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.05.2024
© Sputnik
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - The Israeli military said that it had eliminated dozens of "terrorists" during an operation in eastern Rafah, located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, and about 30 more "terrorists" in the Zeitoun area in the central part of the enclave, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said.
"So far, we have eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah, found a significant underground route, and seized many weapons. This morning we coordinated the temporary evacuation of the population in additional areas in eastern Rafah, adjacent to the combat zone," Hagari told a briefing on Saturday.
He also added that IDF forces "are in the midst of a wide-scale operation in the Zeitoun area" and eliminated about "30 terrorists and located dozens of weapons in a school in the area."
Rockets lunched by Palestinian militants towards Israel make their way from the northern Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.05.2024
World
IDF Says 14 Rockets Fired From Gaza at Southern Israeli City of Beer Sheva
10 May, 18:53 GMT
In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.
Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Friday, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала