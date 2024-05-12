https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/idf-says-eliminated-dozens-of-terrorists-in-eastern-rafah-1118391496.html

IDF Says Eliminated Dozens of ‘Terrorists’ in Eastern Rafah

IDF eliminated dozens of "terrorists" during an operation in eastern Rafah, located on the border between the Gaza Strip and Egypt, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Daniel Hagari said.

"So far, we have eliminated dozens of terrorists in eastern Rafah, found a significant underground route, and seized many weapons. This morning we coordinated the temporary evacuation of the population in additional areas in eastern Rafah, adjacent to the combat zone," Hagari told a briefing on Saturday.He also added that IDF forces "are in the midst of a wide-scale operation in the Zeitoun area" and eliminated about "30 terrorists and located dozens of weapons in a school in the area."In the night from Monday to Tuesday, the Israeli army started a military operation in the eastern parts of Rafah and took control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt.Israeli authorities say the operation is aimed at eliminating the remaining battalions of Palestinian movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. On Friday, Israeli media reported that Israel's military cabinet had approved expanding the ground operation in Rafah.

