Israel Creates New Hospital in Central Part of Gaza Strip - IDF

Israel has established a new field hospital near the village of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of the enclave, the IDF said.

"Today (Saturday), the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the establishment of a new field hospital run by the International Medical Corps in the Gaza Strip in coordination with the IDF and COGAT. The field hospital was established in the area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and began operating in recent days," the IDF said on Telegram. The IDF added that this was the eighth field hospital opened by Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 7. About 150 medical workers from around the world are expected to work in the new hospital, the statement read. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.

