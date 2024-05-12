https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/israel-creates-new-hospital-in-central-part-of-gaza-strip---idf-1118391860.html
Israel Creates New Hospital in Central Part of Gaza Strip - IDF
Israel Creates New Hospital in Central Part of Gaza Strip - IDF
Sputnik International
Israel has established a new field hospital near the village of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of the enclave, the IDF said.
2024-05-12T04:13+0000
2024-05-12T04:13+0000
2024-05-12T04:13+0000
world
israel
gaza strip
rafah
israel defense forces (idf)
hospital
humanitarian crisis
humanitarian aid
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114288260_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_7680e4f31c07cafff13dc10ca1f21bc3.jpg
"Today (Saturday), the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the establishment of a new field hospital run by the International Medical Corps in the Gaza Strip in coordination with the IDF and COGAT. The field hospital was established in the area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and began operating in recent days," the IDF said on Telegram. The IDF added that this was the eighth field hospital opened by Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 7. About 150 medical workers from around the world are expected to work in the new hospital, the statement read. On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/bolivia-condemns-israel-for-blocking-its-humanitarian-aid-sent-to-gaza-strip-1118371290.html
israel
gaza strip
rafah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0a/12/1114288260_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_db68c3732f9a00886d42ea9dc2669603.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
hospital in gaza, idf hospital, humanitarian aid in gaza strip, idf humanitarian aid in rafah
hospital in gaza, idf hospital, humanitarian aid in gaza strip, idf humanitarian aid in rafah
Israel Creates New Hospital in Central Part of Gaza Strip - IDF
MOSCOW, (Sputnik) - Israel has established a new field hospital near the village of Deir al-Balah in the central part of the Gaza Strip to provide humanitarian assistance to residents of the enclave, including those forced to leave the city of Rafah, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.
"Today (Saturday), the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced the establishment of a new field hospital run by the International Medical Corps in the Gaza Strip in coordination with the IDF and COGAT. The field hospital was established in the area of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip and began operating in recent days," the IDF said on Telegram.
The IDF added that this was the eighth field hospital opened by Israel in the Gaza Strip since October 7. About 150 medical workers from around the world are expected to work in the new hospital, the statement read.
"As part of the humanitarian measures to facilitate the temporary evacuation of civilians from the eastern Rafah area, some of the existing field hospitals were transferred to the expanded Humanitarian Area in Al-Mawasi in coordination with the international community, where there is an increased supply of tents, food, water, and medicine," the statement said.
On October 7, 2023, Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel and breached the border, attacking both civilian neighborhoods and military bases. Nearly 1,200 people in Israel were killed and some 240 others abducted during the attack.
Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages. Over 34,900 people have been killed so far by Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip, according to local authorities. More than 100 hostages are still believed to be held by Hamas in Gaza.