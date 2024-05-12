https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/israeli-whistleblowers-reveal-disturbing-and-inhumane-conditions-palestinians-are-held-in-1118402853.html

Israeli Whistleblowers Reveal Disturbing and Inhumane Conditions Palestinians Are Held In

Israeli Whistleblowers Reveal Disturbing and Inhumane Conditions Palestinians Are Held In

Sputnik International

Three Israeli whistleblowers and former prisoners are alleging disturbing and inhumane treatment of Palestinian prisoners at an Israeli military base.

2024-05-12T22:22+0000

2024-05-12T22:22+0000

2024-05-12T22:22+0000

palestinians

israel

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

gaza strip

israel-gaza conflict

world

palestine-israel conflict

war crimes

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0c/1118402696_0:161:3070:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d5fff354e3af570e16eabd98cf331e0a.jpg

The whistleblowers quoted by The Hill said that the base has two parts, one which includes “intense physical restraint” and the other acting as a field hospital where prisoners are strapped to beds, blindfolded, put in diapers and fed through a tube.Prisoners were routinely beaten by guards the whistleblowers say, but the torture wasn’t a part of any kind of interrogation program, according to the news agency. “(The beatings) were not done to gather intelligence. They were done out of revenge,” the whistleblower claimed. “It was punishment for what they did on October 7 and punishment for behavior in the camp.”A prisoner from the camp claimed that even talking to another prisoner was enough to earn a beating by Israeli guards.Israel purportedly holds thousands of Palestinians in its custody, many of them are held under a recently amended law that allows them to be held indefinitely and without trial.One released prisoner, Dr. Mohammed Al-Ran, said he was held for weeks after Israel cleared him of any connections with Hamas so that he could serve as a liaison and translator between guards and prisoners. The IDF has denied holding prisoners for longer than necessary.The Palestinian doctor also described his experience of being brought to the facility, saying he was stripped down to his underwear, handcuffed, blindfolded and thrown on top of other nearly naked prisoners in the back of a truck.Al-Ran and a whistleblower also claimed the guards unleashed large dogs on sleeping prisoners while performing routine searches and lobbed a sound grenade into the enclosure before entering.Sde Teiman is one of three military facilities that Israel has admitted to converting into a detention camp for Palestinians. Satellite photos show that Sde Teiman has been significantly expanded since October 7. Civilian hospitals refuse to treat injured Gazans, according to US media.“The problem is, Gazans who are brought in are labeled as terrorists,” a whistleblower explained “and it is very popular opinion over here that terrorists deserve to die. So, they do not deserve the same medical care as everyone else.”The field hospital has also gained a reputation as “a paradise for interns” because they are allowed to learn by using Palestinian prisoners as guinea pigs, the article claimed.“I was asked to learn how to do things on the patients, performing minor medical procedures that are totally outside my expertise,” a whistleblower said, noting that the procedures frequently were performed without anesthesia. He also alleged that he was told not to fill out any medical forms while working there, a practice that helps authority figures at the hospital avoid accountability.The accusations by the whistleblowers and prisoners match the accusations made in a letter addressed to top Israeli officials by an Israeli doctor who worked at the facility. He described a facility where limb amputations caused by consistent handcuffing were unfortunately “a routine event.”The IDF said that it handcuffs prisoners until they are determined not to be a security threat.Al-Ran said that before he left, a fellow prisoner asked him to find his family in Gaza and warn them that it is better to become a martyr than be captured and held at Sde Teiman.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/us-may-halt-high-precision-munition-supplies-to-israel-amid-rafah-operation-1118399984.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240510/palestinian-leader-welcomes-unga-resolution-granting-palestine-new-rights---reports-1118380406.html

israel

palestine

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

sde teiman military base, israeli abuse of palestinian prisoners, palestinian detainees, human rights abuses in israel, genocide, war crime, ethnic cleansing, detained palestinians, palestinian prisoners, israeli abuse, abused palestinians, abused prisoners, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists