US May Halt High-Precision Munition Supplies to Israel Amid Rafah Operation

The US has not stopped supplying Israel with high-precision weapons but is exploring such an option, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said in an interview with CBS.

The US has not stopped supplying Israel with high-precision weapons but is exploring such an option, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said in an interview with CBS."The answer to that—the answer is no," Blinken declared when asked by the host to clarify whether the US had paused the supply of any other weapons to Israel, including high-precision munitions, in addition to the 3,500 air bombs whose delivery suspension was previously confirmed by the Pentagon.Blinken emphasized that Washington expects Israel to provide a plan for the safety of civilians in Rafah, as well as "a plan for what happens after this conflict in Gaza is over." According to him, the US has not yet received either of them.Meanwhile, Blinken doubted that Israel could completely neutralize the threat from Hamas, even if the operation in Rafah is carried out. "We’re seeing parts of Gaza that Israel has cleared of Hamas, where Hamas is coming back, including in the north, including in Khan Younis," Blinken noted, emphasizing that the operation in Rafah, which will likely be accompanied by "incredibly high cost to civilians," does not guarantee the destruction of the organization. At the same time, the withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, according to him, "will create a vacuum', which is likely "to be filled […] by Hamas again." "We’ve been working for many, many weeks on developing credible plans for security, for governance, for rebuilding. We haven’t seen that come from Israel," stressed the US secretary of state.On May 8, President Joe Biden stated in an interview with CNN that the US would stop arms shipments to Israel in the event of a major military operation in the city of Rafah in the Gaza Strip. On the same day, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin explained that Washington is reviewing some type of short-term military aid to Israel in connection with the situation around Rafah. His statements implied that, in particular, the supply of high-power bombs had been paused.On May 10, the White House clarified that the issue was a pause, not a cessation of projectile deliveries to Israel. As the State Department specified, although only one batch of munitions has been suspended, other military deliveries are being reviewed."

