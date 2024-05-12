https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/venezuelas-military-installs-temporary-bridge-to-access-disputed-essequibo-region-1118399042.html
Venezuela's Military Installs Temporary Bridge to Access Disputed Essequibo Region
Venezuela's armed forces have built a temporary bridge over the Cuyuni River, which marks a border between the Venezuelan territory and the disputed region of Essequibo, Domingo Hernandez Larez, the strategic operational commander of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela, said on Sunday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Venezuela's armed forces have built a temporary bridge over the Cuyuni River, which marks a border between the Venezuelan territory and the disputed region of Essequibo, Domingo Hernandez Larez, the strategic operational commander of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela, said on Sunday.
He added that Venezuela would build schools, universities, medical centers in this territory.
"Territorial defense engineers crossed the Cuyuni River on May 10 over a military bridge to bring harmony and progress to our Guyana Essequibo territory," Larez said on his social media.
The oil- and mineral-rich Essequibo region
has long been the subject of dispute between Venezuela and Guyana. Venezuela gained independence from Spain in 1845, with Essequibo recognized as part of its territory. However, in 1899, the United Kingdom filed and won an arbitration claim to recognize Essequibo as part of its then-Caribbean colony of British Guiana. Independent Guyana cited the 1899 Arbitral Award in its 2018 International Court of Justice suit against Venezuela to reassert its claim of sovereignty over the disputed territory.
In December 2023, Venezuela held a referendum in which almost 96% of the population voted for incorporating the Essequibo region into the country
. Guyanese President Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that Georgetown was considering Caracas' actions to incorporate Essequibo, which makes up two-thirds of Guyana's territory, as a threat to the country's national security.