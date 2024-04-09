https://sputnikglobe.com/20240409/icj-confirms-caracas-submitted-documents-to-prove-claims-to-disputed-essequibo-region-1117834052.html

ICJ Confirms Caracas Submitted Documents to Prove Claims to Disputed Essequibo Region

Venezuela has submitted a counter-memorandum to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Guyana's case regarding the territorial dispute over the Essequibo region, ICJ Associate Information Officer Avo Sevag Garabet told RIA Novosti on Tuesday.

The ICJ had set a deadline for Venezuela, asking Caracas to submit all documents to the court by April 8, 2024. The spokesman confirmed receiving Venezuela’s documents, adding that the next stage in the process depends on a number of factors, including whether another case is opened. Once the written proceedings are completed, public hearings could begin unless the court approves the second round of document exchange, he said. On Monday, the Venezuelan presidency said the country had submitted documents to the ICJ that confirm its "sovereign right" to the Essequibo region disputed with Guyana, claiming that the country, together with the United States, was preparing an aggression against Caracas.Last week, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said he had verified information about secret military bases established by the US Southern Command and the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in Essequibo. The disputed region is being governed by the Southern Command, the CIA and US oil company ExxonMobil, which aim to seize Venezuelan resources, he added.

