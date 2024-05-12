https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/why-is-rabotino-village-a-death-trap-for-ukrainian-soldiers-1118398456.html

Why is Rabotino Village a Death Trap for Ukrainian Soldiers?

Why is Rabotino Village a Death Trap for Ukrainian Soldiers?

The hamlet plays important role in Kiev regime’s propaganda and Ukrainian officers are sending their troops on certain death in futile attempts to reclaim Rabotino, liberated by Russian Armed Forces.

Rabotino village in the Zaporozhye region has become a death trap for Ukrainian soldiers after their attempts to reclaim it from Russian control resulted in an immediate rendezvous with their “Bandera daddy” [death], member of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation and Zaporozhye official Vladimir Rogov told Sputnik.He added that Ukrainian officers are constantly sending in new reserves in futile attempts to storm Rabotino. Kiev insists that its temporary control of this hamlet was a key achievement of the counteroffensive of summer 2023.Earlier, Zaporozhye Governor Yevgeny Balitsky explained to Sputnik that Rabotino is an important symbol for Ukrainian troops and “the Ukrainian Armed Forces paid a heavy price of thousands of human lives for this piece of crippled land and lost a huge amount of equipment" during the counteroffensive.In order to seize Rabotino, Ukraine deployed Western-trained brigades reserved for strategic operations.However, Kiev's attempts were futile since in February, Russia's “valiant soldiers entered Rabotino, completely neutralizing the short-term success of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Balitsky stressed.According to Rogov, the village of Rabotino is now in the “grey zone” which means that Ukrainian troops no longer control it. Russia's Ministry of Defense reported that several Ukrainian counterattacks on Rabotino were thwarted this week.

