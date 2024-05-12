https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/will-xi-pry-europe-from-us-1118391225.html

Will Xi Pry Europe From US?

Will Xi Pry Europe From US?

Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Europe this week as he promotes Beijing's vision for a multipolar world.

The visit to Europe by Xi, his first in five years, was designed to increase its global reach and give Europe an alternative to a US-led foreign policy that has dominated the continent for decades. One could even say he is trying to pry Europe away from the United States, as the rising power of China and the waning power of the United States seem destined to remain on a collision course.The selection of the three countries Xi picked was intentional, partially because each of them has significant historic anniversaries with China, but more importantly, Xi likely sees a chance to make more inroads in each of them.Serbia was the easiest case for Xi to make inroads, Serbia and China have been growing their economic ties recently and when Xi arrived at the Presidential palace, he was greeted by crowds waving Chinese flags and chanting “China, China, China.”Xi’s trip coincided with the 25th anniversary of the NATO bombing of the Chinese embassy in Serbia, and the Chinese president visited the site of the bombing, which killed three Chinese journalists.“Serbia is still very resentful about NATO's bombing in 1999, and that's formed the bond with China because, of course, the Chinese embassy was destroyed during the NATO bombing,” Szamuely explained. “So that kind of creates this bond between China and Serbia as victims of NATO.”Hungary, likewise, has a strong relationship with China and is quickly becoming China’s entry point for the EU market. It was the 75th anniversary of Hungary and China opening relations, and both countries seemed eager to continue developing their economic ties.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has distanced his country from other EU members on several issues in recent years, including Ukraine. Last year, Orban held up an EU aid package to Ukraine for months, angering others in the bloc.Hungary’s relationship with China may also allow Xi to circumvent EU tariffs on Chinese EVs, another issue sure to anger Brussels.During his visits, Xi and his counterparts pledged to continue growing their economic ties and said that a $2.1 billion high-speed rail project that will connect the capitals of Hungary and Serbia will move forward, largely financed with Chinese loans. Both Hungary and Serbia are participants in China’s Belt and Road initiative.But it was Xi’s trip to France that could really change the geopolitical landscape if the two countries start to move closer. The two countries also shared an anniversary during Xi’s visit, it being 60 years since the two countries opened diplomatic relations. More importantly, France is still one of the most powerful countries in the EU and, along with Germany, tends to direct the union’s policies. While in practice, France has been virtually tied to the United States’ foreign policy, French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed a desire to step out from Washington’s shadow.Despite Germany being the economic powerhouse of Europe and depending on Chinese markets, Xi did not think it would be worth his time to visit, Szamuely speculated. Germany is so subservient to the United States that it “accepted blindly the destruction of its Nord Stream pipelines,” by the United States, and its Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is “rabidly anti-Chinese” making any talks with the current administration in Germany pointless for Xi.Of course, Macron had his own goals in the meeting, hoping to get China to concede on some economic issues and to pressure Russia to end its military operations in Ukraine. According to reports, Macron failed in both of those goals. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was also there, but her presence didn’t seem to sway Xi.Last month, Xi met with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, reaffirming China's commitment to its “no-limit” friendship with Russia.“I think this is going to create a major shift at least for France, Hungary and Serbia to draw closer to China,” Asia-Pacific affairs expert Thomas W. Pauken II told Sputnik.

