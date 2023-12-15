https://sputnikglobe.com/20231215/hungarys-orban-has-at-least-3-good-reasons-to-reject-ukraines-geopolitical-eu-membership-drive-1115609468.html

Hungary’s Orban Has at Least 3 Good Reasons to Reject Ukraine’s ‘Geopolitical’ EU Membership Drive

The EU greenlit accession talks for Ukraine Thursday after Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced that Budapest wouldn’t be sharing “in this bad decision.” On Friday, Hungary vetoed a €50 billion ($55 billion US) aid package for Kiev. Why is Hungary so dead set against Ukraine’s EU drive? And what are Ukraine’s real chances for membership?

The saga of Kiev’s bid to join the European Union – the issue which singularly kicked off the bloody Euromaidan coup a decade ago, brought Ukraine to economic and demographic ruin, and led to the final disruption of relations with Russia, reached its climax this week as EU leaders met to approve membership talks.Viktor Orban, the Hungarian prime minister Western leaders and media feared might block the accession talks, reiterated that he did not believe that Ukraine was ready to join the EU, and called the decision “completely meaningless, irrational and inappropriate.”Facing intense political and economic pressure from the bloc’s 26 other members, Orban said Hungary would “walk away from” the “bad decision” instead of vetoing Ukraine’s application outright. Shortly after, he took to X (former Twitter) to announce that Budapest would be blocking a proposed €50 billion aid package for Kiev. Later in the day, he assured that Hungary would have as many as 75 more chances to stop Ukraine’s accession in the coming years.Western and Ukrainian officials and media squeezed what they could from the bittersweet summit, pumping up German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ego by suggesting he “tricked” Orban by inviting him to leave the room and “grab a coffee” while other members voted (under EU rules, opening accession talks requires unanimous approval by all existing members). Hungarian officials have not commented on the veracity of the “coffee” talk.Eurosceptic Orban - Defender of Europe?Commenting on the battles in Brussels between Orban on one side and other bloc leaders on the other, Dr. Gilbert Doctorow explained that there are several factors, both publicly stated and privately held, which motivate the Hungarian leader’s resistance to the idea of Ukraine joining the EU.“The unofficial reasons lie elsewhere,” Doctorow said. “Among them are Hungary's anger over the mistreatment of the Magyar-speaking minority in the West of Ukraine in what were once Hungarian territories; also the threat of economic damage to Hungary from Ukraine's much cheaper agricultural produce.”The 150,000-person strong community of ethnic Hungarian Ukrainians has been subjected to the same restrictions as Ukraine’s Russian-speakers, becoming unable to receive an education in Hungarian thanks to a discriminatory language law passed by the post-coup Ukrainian government in 2017. The language law, combined with Hungary’s refusal to allow its territory to be used for the transfer of NATO weapons to Ukraine, and Budapest’s decision not to break off trade ties with Russia, have resulted in a long, bitter spat between Hungarian and Ukrainian officials.Additionally, in September, Hungary and neighbors Poland and Slovakia introduced individual restrictions on Ukrainian agricultural imports after an EU-wide grain ban ran out, with the issue becoming another major stumbling block in ties – particularly with Poland – once one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies.“Considering Prime Minister Orban’s position, we can say that he is absolutely correct when he draws attention to the fact that Ukraine has not fulfilled three of seven key conditions for the start of negotiations. Such a conclusion can be reached if one were to become acquainted with European Commission documents, and with the state of affairs in Ukraine, for example in the legal and judicial system, and many other areas,” explains Mateusz Piskorski, a political observer and columnist for Poland’s Mysl Polska newspaper.In other words, while Orban has long been labeled a soft Eurosceptic seeking to make pig’s breakfast of EU structures over his desire to preserve elements of Hungary’s sovereignty, may actually be saving the bloc’s stability over the long term.“I believe that what Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban are saying is actually very beneficial for other EU countries, because the latter cannot say some things out loud, but can always refer back to the idea that not all EU members have agreed on the allocation of another tranche of financial assistance…In truth, I think the opinion that the EU is unable to allocate further large sums of money to Kiev is already the dominant position in most capitals,” even if it’s not said out loud, Piskorski said.Does Ukraine Have a Chance of Joining EU?Neither Doctorow nor Piskorski believe Ukraine as it exists today has a chance of joining the EU, especially by the 2030 deadline proposed by European Council President Charles Michel.“Firstly, my personal opinion is that Ukrainian statehood in its current format will most likely no longer exist by 2030. I mean to say the current territorial format, and in general, what we now call Ukraine. Secondly, I believe that the talk about Ukraine joining the EU is in fact, is a matter of mere rhetorical flourishes,” Piskorski said.In Ukraine’s case, “it’s really just a political promise associated with a certain amount of political correctness. Ukraine thus receives this beautiful promise instead of the money it was counting on so much – the €50 billion tranche of financial support. So I personally doubt that Ukraine will ever be able to join the EU in its current format,” Piskorski summed up.

