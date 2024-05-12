https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/zelenskys-trademark-zakharova-denounces-western-backed-ukrainian-attacks-on-belgorod-1118397640.html

Zelensky's 'Trademark': Zakharova Denounces Western-Backed Ukrainian Attacks on Belgorod

Targeted shelling of civilians and civilian infrastructure has become a trademark of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky with the support of Western countries, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian city of Belgorod with Tochka-U missiles and Olkha and Vampire multiple launch rocket systems, causing the partial collapse of a residential building. The attack is yet another "bloody link in the chain of crimes of the Kiev regime," she added.

