Residential Building Partially Collapses in Russia's Belgorod From Ukrainian Shelling

Residential Building Partially Collapses in Russia's Belgorod From Ukrainian Shelling

Earlier, a missile threat was declared in the city several times.

Six missiles and six MLRS projectiles were destroyed by air defenses. Fragments from one of the downed missiles damaged a residential building, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated on Sunday.It is noted that during the repulsion of the attack, Russian air defense forces destroyed six Tochka-U missiles, four Vampire MLRS rockets, and two Olkha MLRS rockets. "Fragments from one of the downed Tochka-U missiles damaged a residential building in the city of Belgorod," the Russian Ministry of Defense clarified.Previously, regional Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that Belgorod had been subjected to intense shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, resulting in the collapse of an entire section of a residential building due to a direct hit.An early warning of a missile attack in Belgorod and the region prior to the incident that led to the partial collapse of a building saved many lives, an emergency services representative told Sputnik on Sunday.A criminal case for terrorism has been launched following the shelling, the Russian Investigative Committee said on its Telegram channel."A criminal case for terrorism has been initiated due to the shelling of Belgorod. On May 12, as a result of an attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces, a projectile struck a residential multi-story building. Preliminary data indicate there are fatalities and injuries. The Main Investigative Directorate of the Russian Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case for a terrorist act (Article 205 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation)," the message states.It is added that, on the orders of the Chairman of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin, forensic experts and specialists from the central office of the agency have been sent to Belgorod to provide practical assistance.

