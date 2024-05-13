https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/defying-sanctions-russias-s7-masters-overhauling-of-airbus-and-boeing-engines-1118405791.html
Defying Sanctions: Russia’s S7 Masters Overhauling of Airbus and Boeing Engines
Defying Sanctions: Russia’s S7 Masters Overhauling of Airbus and Boeing Engines
Sputnik International
The A320neo and Boeing 737NG families currently form the basis of the narrow-body civil aircraft fleet of the Russian Federation.
2024-05-13T07:52+0000
2024-05-13T07:52+0000
2024-05-13T07:52+0000
economy
russia
fleet
engines
passenger jet
boeing 737
a320
sanctions
overhaul
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118404713_0:17:3503:1987_1920x0_80_0_0_e17d3706c6fe10e79ec4daec4fa16480.jpg
Russia's S7 Technics engineering company has embarked on a comprehensive overhaul of engines installed on Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 passenger jets, which are commonly used by Russian air carriers. This complex type of maintenance is aimed at enhancing the performance and reliability of these aircraft, sources told the Kommersant daily.Western sanctions prevented the air carriers from transporting the CFM56-5B and 7B engines abroad for repairs, prompting them to purchase used equipment, according to the sources.Although some types of overhaul have traditionally been carried out in Russia, the most complex work related to restoration of the engines’ hot sections has not been mastered before.A hot section refers to the portion of a gas turbine engine that operates at high temperatures. It includes the combustion, turbine, and exhaust parts.In total, there are about 800 CFM56 engines in Russia, with the Aeroflot air carrier remaining the key customer.Western countries imposed a whole slew of crippling sanctions on various sectors of the Russian economy shortly after the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the situation with the economy was stable and sustainable, and that the country had overcome all the sanctions-related problems, moving on to "the next stage of development."
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240331/sanctions-you-say-russia-becomes-g20s-fifth-fastest-growing-economy-1117673410.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118404713_415:0:3087:2004_1920x0_80_0_0_b1c162ac9055bd1101819c43cbc0666c.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
the a320neo and boeing 737ng families, the narrow-body civil aircraft fleet of the russian federation, russia’s s7 technics engineering company, major overhaul of engines installed on airbus a320 and boeing 737 passenger jets, western sanctins against russia
the a320neo and boeing 737ng families, the narrow-body civil aircraft fleet of the russian federation, russia’s s7 technics engineering company, major overhaul of engines installed on airbus a320 and boeing 737 passenger jets, western sanctins against russia
Defying Sanctions: Russia’s S7 Masters Overhauling of Airbus and Boeing Engines
The A320neo and Boeing 737NG families currently make up the primary narrow-body civil aircraft fleet in the Russian Federation.
Russia's S7 Technics engineering company has embarked on a comprehensive overhaul of engines installed on Airbus A320 and Boeing 737 passenger jets, which are commonly used by Russian air carriers. This complex type of maintenance is aimed at enhancing the performance and reliability of these aircraft, sources told the Kommersant daily.
Western sanctions prevented the air carriers from transporting the CFM56-5B and 7B engines abroad for repairs, prompting them to purchase used equipment, according to the sources.
Although some types of overhaul have traditionally been carried out in Russia, the most complex work related to restoration of the engines’ hot sections has not been mastered before.
S7 Technics confirmed that its engineers have already completed 12 overhauls of CFM56-5B’s and 7B’s hot sections in the company’s workshop at Sheremetyevo International Airport near Moscow.
A hot section refers to the portion of a gas turbine engine that operates at high temperatures. It includes the combustion, turbine, and exhaust parts.
In total, there are about 800 CFM56 engines in Russia, with the Aeroflot air carrier remaining the key customer.
Western countries imposed a whole slew of crippling sanctions
on various sectors of the Russian economy shortly after the beginning of Moscow’s special military operation. Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin
stressed that the situation with the economy was stable and sustainable, and that the country had overcome all the sanctions-related problems, moving on to "the next stage of development."