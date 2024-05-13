https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/iran-discussing-use-of-rial-in-trade-with-russia-iraq-afghanistan-1118409444.html
Iran Discussing Use of Rial in Trade With Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan
Iran Discussing Use of Rial in Trade With Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan
Sputnik International
The Central Bank of Iran is working on a scheme that will allow it to use the national currency in financial exchanges with Russia, Iraq and Afghanistan, the regulator's deputy governor, Mohsen Karimi, said on Monday.
2024-05-13T13:14+0000
2024-05-13T13:14+0000
2024-05-13T13:14+0000
economy
russian economy under sanctions
central bank of iran
russia
isna
elvira nabiullina
iraq
iran
afghanistan
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17974/21/179742186_0:313:4854:3043_1920x0_80_0_0_11d0baea69f66abf2572b2e75d920838.jpg
Karimi said Iran was looking to pay for non-essential Russian imports using the rial pegged at an agreed exchange rate. He estimated potential trade exchanges in this category at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.The Iranian Embassy in Russia said in March that Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina hosted Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali for talks on banking cooperation. The two countries linked their banking messaging systems in January in a bid to increase financial transactions amid Western sanctions.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240509/brics-blocs-bullion-buy-up-buoys-trend-toward-dedollarization-1118365980.html
russia
iraq
iran
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/17974/21/179742186_191:0:4663:3354_1920x0_80_0_0_75c54681bc63202c2e97be883699ed50.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russian economy under sanctions, rials trade, rials, russia-iran trade, isna, central bank of iran, iraq, iran
russian economy under sanctions, rials trade, rials, russia-iran trade, isna, central bank of iran, iraq, iran
Iran Discussing Use of Rial in Trade With Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan
TEHRAN (Sputnik) - The Central Bank of Iran is working on a scheme that will allow it to use the national currency in financial exchanges with Russia, Iraq and Afghanistan, the regulator's deputy governor, Mohsen Karimi, said on Monday.
Karimi said Iran was looking to pay for non-essential Russian imports using the rial pegged at an agreed exchange rate. He estimated potential trade exchanges in this category at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.
"At the moment, the idea of using the international rial is being discussed with three counties — Russia, Afghanistan and Iraq. In Russia's case, work is almost done and the project is about to be implemented," he was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.
The Iranian Embassy in Russia said in March that Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina hosted Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali for talks on banking cooperation. The two countries linked their banking messaging systems in January
in a bid to increase financial transactions amid Western sanctions.