Iran Discussing Use of Rial in Trade With Russia, Iraq, Afghanistan

The Central Bank of Iran is working on a scheme that will allow it to use the national currency in financial exchanges with Russia, Iraq and Afghanistan, the regulator's deputy governor, Mohsen Karimi, said on Monday.

Karimi said Iran was looking to pay for non-essential Russian imports using the rial pegged at an agreed exchange rate. He estimated potential trade exchanges in this category at between $1 billion and $1.5 billion.The Iranian Embassy in Russia said in March that Russian Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina hosted Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali for talks on banking cooperation. The two countries linked their banking messaging systems in January in a bid to increase financial transactions amid Western sanctions.

