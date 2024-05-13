https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/kim-jong-un-tests-new-sniper-rifle-inspects-top-notch-mlrs-system-1118405129.html

Kim Jong Un Tests New Sniper Rifle, Inspects Top-Notch MLRS System

Kim Jong Un Tests New Sniper Rifle, Inspects Top-Notch MLRS System

The North Korean military build-up mirrors the worsening security situation in the Asia-Pacific region, with the US expanding its military presence there.

The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong Un, has tested a new sniper rifle and drove a cutting-edge 240 mm MLRS system while inspecting the country's defense enterprises.Kim praised the development of the national defense industry, stressing that it stands toe to toe with global trends.The North Korean leader also “highly appreciated the fact that automation and streamlining have been successfully realized at many enterprises”, state media reported.While inspecting a firearms enterprise, Kim Jong Un demonstrated a keen interest in a new sniper rifle and test-fired it, hitting the bull’s eye with each shot.Kim also inspected the new 240 mm multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) system production which is soon to be deployed, and personally drove one of the machines.Pyongyang recently bolstered its defense industries, including nuclear-capable MLRS, citing the worsening security situation on Korean Peninsula and in the Asia-Pacific region. Kim has repeatedly stressed that the United States is planning to establish “Asian version of NATO” via a network of regional blocs and alliances. Russian foreign policy officials agree that Washington's anti-Russian, anti-Chinese and anti-North Korean stances worsen the security situation in the region.

