International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/poland-planning-to-allocate-375mln-to-strengthen-fence-on-border-with-belarus-1118403561.html
Poland Planning to Allocate $375Mln to Strengthen Fence on Border With Belarus
Poland Planning to Allocate $375Mln to Strengthen Fence on Border With Belarus
Sputnik International
Poland plans to allocate about $375 million to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said.
2024-05-13T04:16+0000
2024-05-13T04:16+0000
world
belarus
poland
migrant crisis
european union (eu)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102881/32/1028813212_0:122:3210:1928_1920x0_80_0_0_4eb68683a9e08cfabbf507ad6aa31acc.jpg
He added that the border fence is currently not effective enough to deter undocumented migrants. At the same time, he admitted that Polish border guards are pushing migrants caught directly at the border back into Belarus.Earlier Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw hopes to attract EU money to fund these developments, dubbing it an investment into European security.In mid-2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland, as well as neighboring Latvia and Lithuania in an attempt to enter the European Union. Polish authorities tightened border controls, deployed troops, and accused Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis. Minsk rejected the accusation, saying Warsaw was abusing the migrant crisis narrative to aggressively push migrants into Belarusian territory.
belarus
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102881/32/1028813212_240:0:2971:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_550e81ba3c31ec4376c8f47e09bff11a.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
poland, belarus, boder guards, poland borders, belarus borders, migrant crisis
poland, belarus, boder guards, poland borders, belarus borders, migrant crisis

Poland Planning to Allocate $375Mln to Strengthen Fence on Border With Belarus

04:16 GMT 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov / Go to the mediabankBorder post in Belarus (File Photo).
Border post in Belarus (File Photo). - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / Egor Eryomov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WARSAW (Sputnik) - Poland plans to allocate about $375 million to strengthen the fence on the border with Belarus, Polish Deputy Defense Minister Cezary Tomczyk said.
He added that the border fence is currently not effective enough to deter undocumented migrants. At the same time, he admitted that Polish border guards are pushing migrants caught directly at the border back into Belarus.
"There will be an upgrade, which was developed by the Silesian University of Technology and our engineers, so that it [the fence] becomes impassable. The modernization of the barrier itself will most likely cost about 1.5 billion zlotys," Tomczyk told reporters on Sunday.
Earlier Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Warsaw hopes to attract EU money to fund these developments, dubbing it an investment into European security.
In mid-2021, tens of thousands of migrants crowded the border between Belarus and Poland, as well as neighboring Latvia and Lithuania in an attempt to enter the European Union. Polish authorities tightened border controls, deployed troops, and accused Belarus of orchestrating a migrant crisis. Minsk rejected the accusation, saying Warsaw was abusing the migrant crisis narrative to aggressively push migrants into Belarusian territory.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала