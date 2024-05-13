https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/russian-un-envoy-says-israeli-operation-in-rafah-will-have-negative-impact-on-red-sea-1118414095.html
Russian UN Envoy Says Israeli Operation in Rafah Will Have Negative Impact on Red Sea
Russian UN Envoy Says Israeli Operation in Rafah Will Have Negative Impact on Red Sea
Israel’s planned operations in Rafah could harm the situation in the Red Sea, Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said on Monday.
"… Knowing the fundamental position of the Houthis condemning Israeli actions against Palestinian civilians, there is no doubt that this will have an impact on the situation in Yemen's surrounding waters," Nebenzia said in the UN Security Council chamber during a meeting on Yemen. In addition, Nebenzia said that Russia is in favor of "free and safe" navigation. Nebenzia also said that Western states disregard international law by advancing their agendas purely based on profit. "Through their actions, they are just bolstering their reputation as total wheeler-dealers, who have no compunction about trampling on international law if it prevents them from making a profit or implementing their mercenary, geopolitical agenda," Nebenzia said in the UN Security Council chamber during a meeting on Yemen. Last week, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the movement was ready to attack any ships heading to Israel from the Mediterranean Sea, as well as expand operations in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Indian Ocean against ships linked to Israel or bound for its ports if the Jewish state launches an offensive in the city of Rafah. Yemen's Houthi rebels vowed in November 2023 to attack any ships associated with Israel until it halts military actions in the Gaza Strip. The attacks prompted the US to form a multinational coalition to protect shipping in the area, as well as to strike Houthi targets on the ground.
Russian UN Envoy Says Israeli Operation in Rafah Will Have Negative Impact on Red Sea
