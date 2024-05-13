https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/shoigu-will-monitor-work-of-russias-service-for-military-technical-cooperation-1118413190.html

Shoigu Will Monitor Work of Russia's Service for Military-Technical Cooperation

Sputnik International

Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, but will not become the head of the service, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. He will not be the direct head of this service," Peskov told reporters. The current head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is Dmitry Shugaev, the spokesman added. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to appoint Shoigu as the Secretary of the Russian Security Council. Later, Peskov added that Shoigu will continue to be in charge of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and serve as the president's deputy at the country's Military Industrial Commission.

