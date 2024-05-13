International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/shoigu-will-monitor-work-of-russias-service-for-military-technical-cooperation-1118413190.html
Shoigu Will Monitor Work of Russia's Service for Military-Technical Cooperation
Shoigu Will Monitor Work of Russia's Service for Military-Technical Cooperation
Sputnik International
Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, but will not become the head of the service, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
2024-05-13T17:04+0000
2024-05-13T17:04+0000
russia
dmitry peskov
sergei shoigu
russia
russian security council
russian federal service for military-technical cooperation (fsmtc)
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_0:0:2938:1654_1920x0_80_0_0_769b033eb95f49c5ad207ef5801dbafd.jpg
"Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. He will not be the direct head of this service," Peskov told reporters. The current head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is Dmitry Shugaev, the spokesman added. On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to appoint Shoigu as the Secretary of the Russian Security Council. Later, Peskov added that Shoigu will continue to be in charge of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and serve as the president's deputy at the country's Military Industrial Commission.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240420/shoigu-inspects-drones-and-small-arms-at-firing-range-in-moscow-military-district-1118024303.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0d/1118413029_100:0:2831:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3dae744a4c8e91539d7bc7930dfb6f74.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sergei shoigu, dmitry peskov, kremlin, russia, government reshuffle, russian federal service for military-technical cooperation, russian defense ministry, russian security council
sergei shoigu, dmitry peskov, kremlin, russia, government reshuffle, russian federal service for military-technical cooperation, russian defense ministry, russian security council

Shoigu Will Monitor Work of Russia's Service for Military-Technical Cooperation

17:04 GMT 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov / Go to the mediabankEx-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu
Ex-Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.05.2024
© Sputnik / Dmitry Astakhov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergei Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, but will not become the head of the service, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
"Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu will oversee the work of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation. He will not be the direct head of this service," Peskov told reporters.
The current head of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation is Dmitry Shugaev, the spokesman added.
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu was presented with advanced drones and small arms at the Moscow Military District training range. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.04.2024
Military
Shoigu Inspects Drones and Small Arms at Firing Range in Moscow Military District
20 April, 06:33 GMT
On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to appoint Shoigu as the Secretary of the Russian Security Council. Later, Peskov added that Shoigu will continue to be in charge of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation and serve as the president's deputy at the country's Military Industrial Commission.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала