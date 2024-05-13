https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/us-sabotaging-agreement-with-russia-on-legal-assistance---russian-prosecutor-general-1118406632.html
US Sabotaging Agreement With Russia on Legal Assistance - Russian Prosecutor General
The United States is sabotaging the agreement with Russia on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in an interview with Sputnik.
"The treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with the United States, as well as with Canada, is still formally in force. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, along with the US Department of Justice, is also the central body ensuring its implementation. However, the American side neglects its international obligations under the treaty, actually sabotaging its implementation," Krasnov said. Since March 2022, Washington has not practically responded to requests for legal assistance sent by Russia, the official said, noting that "the Russian-US cooperation has not been interrupted officially."
"The treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with the United States, as well as with Canada, is still formally in force. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, along with the US Department of Justice, is also the central body ensuring its implementation. However, the American side neglects its international obligations under the treaty, actually sabotaging its implementation,
" Krasnov said.
Since March 2022, Washington has not practically responded to requests for legal assistance sent by Russia, the official said, noting that "the Russian-US cooperation has not been interrupted officially."