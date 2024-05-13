https://sputnikglobe.com/20240513/us-sabotaging-agreement-with-russia-on-legal-assistance---russian-prosecutor-general-1118406632.html

US Sabotaging Agreement With Russia on Legal Assistance - Russian Prosecutor General

US Sabotaging Agreement With Russia on Legal Assistance - Russian Prosecutor General

Sputnik International

The United States is sabotaging the agreement with Russia on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said in an interview with Sputnik.

2024-05-13T09:20+0000

2024-05-13T09:20+0000

2024-05-13T09:20+0000

world

russia

us

us hegemony

russian prosecutor general’s office

us department of justice

canada

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/0b/1d/1104835583_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0389033d5e2ad2c25b25ddac7ad925ad.jpg

"The treaty on mutual legal assistance in criminal matters with the United States, as well as with Canada, is still formally in force. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office, along with the US Department of Justice, is also the central body ensuring its implementation. However, the American side neglects its international obligations under the treaty, actually sabotaging its implementation," Krasnov said. Since March 2022, Washington has not practically responded to requests for legal assistance sent by Russia, the official said, noting that "the Russian-US cooperation has not been interrupted officially."

russia

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, us, russia-us legal cooperation, russian prosecutor's general office, us department of justice, canada, prosecution