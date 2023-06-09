https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/biden-weaponizes-justice-system-against-political-rival-trump-1111034128.html

Biden Weaponizes Justice System Against Political Rival Trump

Biden Weaponizes Justice System Against Political Rival Trump

Donald Trump's indictment is part of the Democratic Party's routine weaponization of the US justice system to intimidate, silence, and punish their adversaries, political analyst and Associate Professor of History Nicholas Waddy told Sputnik.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts related to his handling of classified documents that were brought to his Mar-a-Lago residency, marking the first time a former president has faced federal charges. Earlier, Trump wrote on his social media network Truth Social that "the corrupt Biden administration" had informed his lawyers that he had been indicted in a federal investigation and was summoned to appear in court on June 13.Trump's charges concerning the mishandling of classified materials include obstruction of justice, destruction or falsification of records, conspiracy and false statements, as well as one charge under the Espionage Act, the US media reported citing the former president's attorney Jim Trusty. At the same time, the federal investigation into President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents since his vice presidential tenure is not close to being finished, according to the mainstream press. Moreover, the incumbent president has not been even interviewed for the probe, the media claims.Meanwhile, some Republican lawmakers referred to the timing of Trump's indictment, claiming that it was arranged to divert the US public's attention from Joe Biden's alleged bribery case. GOP Rep. Anna Paulina Luna from Florida noted on Twitter that the same day the House Oversight Committee was shown a document by the FBI alleging that President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, were each paid $5 million dollars, the DoJ indicted Trump. As per Republicans, the Biden administration has "illegally" weaponized his Justice Department.

