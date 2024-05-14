https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/pentagon-declines-to-comment-on-recent-ukrainian-strikes-on-belgorod-1118416429.html

Pentagon Declines to Comment on Recent Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

Pentagon Declines to Comment on Recent Ukrainian Strikes on Belgorod

Sputnik International

A US Defense Department official declined to comment on Ukraine's recent strikes targeting Belgorod and deferred to Ukrainian officials to speak on this matter.

2024-05-14T01:49+0000

2024-05-14T01:49+0000

2024-05-14T01:49+0000

world

us

pentagon

ukraine

russia

belgorod

shelling

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/07/06/1083320993_0:46:3477:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_43e029dba9d2d4053d0b0d47dafd9a08.jpg

"We will leave it to Ukrainian officials to comment on recent strikes they’ve conducted," the official told Sputnik on Monday. The White House National Security Council did not respond to Sputnik's requests for comment on this matter.The death toll from the collapse of a multi-story residential building in Russia's Belgorod due to Ukrainian shelling has risen to 19 as of Monday. Earlier on Monday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russian air defense systems destroyed 12 Vilkha rockets and 12 drones over the Belgorod region, eight drones over the Kursk region, four air-launched Storm Shadow cruise missiles and seven drones over Crimea, while four more drones were intercepted over Lipetsk region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240512/zelenskys-trademark-zakharova-denounces-western-backed-ukrainian-attacks-on-belgorod-1118397640.html

ukraine

russia

belgorod

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

recent ukrainian strikes on belgorod, ukrainian strikes on belgorod, belgorod shelling,