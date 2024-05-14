International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Watch Russian Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower System Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds Near Chasov Yar
Crews of TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems of Ivanovo paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds on the outskirts of Chasov Yar, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system crews from the Ivanovo Airborne Troops destroying Ukrainian strongholds on the outskirts of Chasov Yar, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Chasov Yar is located 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of the city of Artyomovsk.Earlier, Yan Gagin, an adviser to acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, said that the Russian Armed Forces had entered the suburbs of the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which has been heavily fortified and mined over the past year.The city of Chasov Yar holds significant operational and strategic importance due to its location on a dominant height that provides control over the path to the largest agglomeration in Donbass still under Ukrainian control – the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area and Konstantinovka.
15:43 GMT 14.05.2024
Russia's TOS-1A Solntsepyok (lit. “Scorching Sunlight”) is a powerful and devastating multiple rocket launcher system designed to deliver a high volume of high-explosive incendiary (HEI) rockets capable of causing massive damage to enemy forces and infrastructure.
The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system crews from the Ivanovo Airborne Troops destroying Ukrainian strongholds on the outskirts of Chasov Yar, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Crews of the TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower systems of the Ivanovo paratroopers destroyed fortified infantry positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the outskirts of Chasov Yar. The successful work of our heavy flamethrower systems allowed the assault groups of the Ivanovo paratroopers to occupy and clear the Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds with minimal losses," the ministry said.

Chasov Yar is located 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of the city of Artyomovsk.
Earlier, Yan Gagin, an adviser to acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, said that the Russian Armed Forces had entered the suburbs of the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which has been heavily fortified and mined over the past year.
Why Chasov Yar's Fall Could Become Turning Point in Ukraine Conflict
The city of Chasov Yar holds significant operational and strategic importance due to its location on a dominant height that provides control over the path to the largest agglomeration in Donbass still under Ukrainian control – the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area and Konstantinovka.
