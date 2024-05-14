https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/watch-russian-solntsepyok-heavy-flamethrower-system-destroy-ukrainian-strongholds-near-chasov-yar-1118422216.html

Watch Russian Solntsepyok Heavy Flamethrower System Destroy Ukrainian Strongholds Near Chasov Yar

Sputnik International

Crews of TOS-1A Solntsepek heavy flamethrower systems of Ivanovo paratroopers destroyed Ukrainian Armed Forces strongholds on the outskirts of Chasov Yar, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry has released footage showing TOS-1A Solntsepyok heavy flamethrower system crews from the Ivanovo Airborne Troops destroying Ukrainian strongholds on the outskirts of Chasov Yar, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Chasov Yar is located 15 kilometers (9 miles) west of the city of Artyomovsk.Earlier, Yan Gagin, an adviser to acting DPR Head Denis Pushilin, said that the Russian Armed Forces had entered the suburbs of the city of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), which has been heavily fortified and mined over the past year.The city of Chasov Yar holds significant operational and strategic importance due to its location on a dominant height that provides control over the path to the largest agglomeration in Donbass still under Ukrainian control – the Slavyansk-Kramatorsk area and Konstantinovka.

