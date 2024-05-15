https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/exceeds-all-expectations-russian-servicemen-praise-terminator-tank-support-vehicle-1118438370.html
'Exceeds All Expectations': Russian Servicemen Praise 'Terminator' Tank Support Vehicle
The Terminator armored personnel carrier is performing well in combat operations, a serviceman of the Yug Battlegroup , a gunner-operator, told RIA Novosti.
The Terminator tank support vehicle is performing well in combat operations, a serviceman of the Yug Battlegroup, a gunner-operator, told RIA Novosti. He noted that the Terminator has proven itself in combat operations and is currently one of the priority targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
"Terminator" was accepted for service in Russia in 2018. The armament complex of the tank combat support vehicle consists of two 2A42 30-millimeter cannons, four 9M120-1 Ataka laser-guided missile launchers, two AGS-17 grenade launchers and a modernized 7.62-millimeter Kalashnikov tank machine gun.
The Terminator tank support vehicle is performing well in combat operations, a serviceman of the Yug Battlegroup, a gunner-operator, told RIA Novosti.
"Well, first they hit us with ATGMs, then they hit us with Kamikazes, we don't know how many, and finally they hit us with cluster bombs. It's all right, we did our job, we accomplished our mission. Thanks to the commanders, we planned all our actions competently. Yes, many people are grateful to us for that," he said.
He noted that the Terminator has proven itself in combat operations and is currently one of the priority targets of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.