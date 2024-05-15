International
NGO Bringing Together Peoples of Russia and Niger Opens in Niamey
A ceremony was held in Niamey to launch the activities of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie [Together hand in hand Niger-Russia], which aims to strengthen cooperation between the peoples of Niger and Russia, the event organizers told a Sputnik correspondent.
“In recent years, interest in Russia in Niger has grown multiple times. Now is the time to take specific steps and bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together,” one of the NGO founders told the correspondent. Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie is an autonomous NGO whose goal is to bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together through culture, science, art, education, sports and development.
04:36 GMT 15.05.2024
© AP Photo / Sam MednickNigeriens hold a Russian flag in Niamey, Niger, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.
NIAMEY (Sputnik) - A ceremony was held in Niamey to launch the activities of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie [Together hand in hand Niger-Russia], which aims to strengthen cooperation between the peoples of Niger and Russia, the event organizers told a Sputnik correspondent.
“In recent years, interest in Russia in Niger has grown multiple times. Now is the time to take specific steps and bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together,” one of the NGO founders told the correspondent.
Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie is an autonomous NGO whose goal is to bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together through culture, science, art, education, sports and development.
