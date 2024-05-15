https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ngo-bringing-together-peoples-of-russia-and-niger-opens-in-niamey-1118438134.html

NGO Bringing Together Peoples of Russia and Niger Opens in Niamey

NGO Bringing Together Peoples of Russia and Niger Opens in Niamey

Sputnik International

A ceremony was held in Niamey to launch the activities of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie [Together hand in hand Niger-Russia], which aims to strengthen cooperation between the peoples of Niger and Russia, the event organizers told a Sputnik correspondent.

2024-05-15T04:36+0000

2024-05-15T04:36+0000

2024-05-15T04:36+0000

world

niger

russia

niamey

ngo

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118437976_0:205:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_c31d195ebc74d786a5e26f5833e6bebc.jpg

“In recent years, interest in Russia in Niger has grown multiple times. Now is the time to take specific steps and bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together,” one of the NGO founders told the correspondent. Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie is an autonomous NGO whose goal is to bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together through culture, science, art, education, sports and development.

niger

russia

niamey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and niger, non-governmental organization, cooperation between the peoples of niger and russia