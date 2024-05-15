https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ngo-bringing-together-peoples-of-russia-and-niger-opens-in-niamey-1118438134.html
NGO Bringing Together Peoples of Russia and Niger Opens in Niamey
NGO Bringing Together Peoples of Russia and Niger Opens in Niamey
Sputnik International
A ceremony was held in Niamey to launch the activities of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie [Together hand in hand Niger-Russia], which aims to strengthen cooperation between the peoples of Niger and Russia, the event organizers told a Sputnik correspondent.
2024-05-15T04:36+0000
2024-05-15T04:36+0000
2024-05-15T04:36+0000
world
niger
russia
niamey
ngo
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118437976_0:205:2915:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_c31d195ebc74d786a5e26f5833e6bebc.jpg
“In recent years, interest in Russia in Niger has grown multiple times. Now is the time to take specific steps and bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together,” one of the NGO founders told the correspondent. Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie is an autonomous NGO whose goal is to bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together through culture, science, art, education, sports and development.
niger
russia
niamey
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118437976_92:0:2821:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_674eeb988881bde1f68507f2dee6437d.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia and niger, non-governmental organization, cooperation between the peoples of niger and russia
russia and niger, non-governmental organization, cooperation between the peoples of niger and russia
NGO Bringing Together Peoples of Russia and Niger Opens in Niamey
NIAMEY (Sputnik) - A ceremony was held in Niamey to launch the activities of the non-governmental organization (NGO) Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie [Together hand in hand Niger-Russia], which aims to strengthen cooperation between the peoples of Niger and Russia, the event organizers told a Sputnik correspondent.
“In recent years, interest in Russia in Niger has grown multiple times. Now is the time to take specific steps and bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together,” one of the NGO founders told the correspondent.
Ensemble main dans la main Niger-Russie
is an autonomous NGO whose goal is to bring the peoples of Niger and Russia closer together through culture, science, art, education, sports and development.