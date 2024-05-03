https://sputnikglobe.com/20240503/russia-develops-ties-with-african-states--kremlin-on-reports-of-russian-military-in-niger-1118239360.html

Kremlin on Russia’s Niger Presence: Moscow Bolstering Ties With African States

Russia is developing relations with African countries in all areas, including defense, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, commenting on reports about the Russian military at a base in Niger.

Earlier in the day, a Pentagon spokesperson told Sputnik that Russian forces were sharing a base in Niger with the US military until the United States withdrew its contingent from the African country. Earlier, former CIA intelligence officer and US Department of State official Larry Johnson explained to Sputnik why Russia's presence in Africa is ever-growing:

