https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russia-malaysia-working-on-agreement-on-visa-free-travel-for-up-to-30-days-1118449657.html
Russia, Malaysia Working on Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Up to 30 Days
Russia, Malaysia Working on Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Up to 30 Days
Sputnik International
Russia and Malaysia are working on an intergovernmental agreement to introduce reciprocal visa-free entry regime for up to 30 days, Russian Foreign Ministry representative in the Russian city of Kazan, Radik Vakhitov said on Wednesday.
2024-05-15T11:39+0000
2024-05-15T11:39+0000
2024-05-15T11:39+0000
russia
kazanforum 2024
russia
malaysia
kazan
visa
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101921/39/1019213931_0:104:2000:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_10cdef8dd196131a78610e28ddb124c5.jpg
"An intergovernmental agreement on the partial abolition of visa requirements for citizens of Russia and Malaysia, providing for visa-free entry for a period of up to 30 days, is currently being prepared. In our opinion, the signing of this document will contribute to the enhancement of business exchanges, development of tourism and cultural and humanitarian ties," Vakhitov said at the International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum." The parties are currently aligning the text of the draft agreement and are planning to hold expert consultations at both online and in-person formats, the diplomat added. Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov earlier said that Russia was actively working on the abolition of tourist visas with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia and Kuwait. The International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place from May 14-19 in the city of Kazan in Russia's central region of Tatarstan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/kazan-hosts-major-economic-forum-to-strengthen-ties-between-russia-and-islamic-world-1118444233.html
russia
malaysia
kazan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101921/39/1019213931_112:0:1889:1333_1920x0_80_0_0_8e3d055ea8c4214f08c106613eb48154.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, malaysia working on agreement on visa-free, russian foreign ministry, russian city of kazan
russia, malaysia working on agreement on visa-free, russian foreign ministry, russian city of kazan
Russia, Malaysia Working on Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Up to 30 Days
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia and Malaysia are working on an intergovernmental agreement to introduce reciprocal visa-free entry regime for up to 30 days, Russian Foreign Ministry representative in the Russian city of Kazan, Radik Vakhitov said on Wednesday.
"An intergovernmental agreement on the partial abolition of visa requirements for citizens of Russia and Malaysia, providing for visa-free entry for a period of up to 30 days, is currently being prepared. In our opinion, the signing of this document will contribute to the enhancement of business exchanges, development of tourism and cultural and humanitarian ties," Vakhitov said at the International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum."
The parties are currently aligning the text of the draft agreement and are planning to hold expert consultations at both online and in-person formats, the diplomat added.
Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov earlier said that Russia was actively working on the abolition of tourist visas with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia and Kuwait.
The International Economic Forum
"Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place from May 14-19 in the city of Kazan in Russia's central region of Tatarstan.