Russia, Malaysia Working on Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Up to 30 Days
Russia, Malaysia Working on Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Up to 30 Days
Russia and Malaysia are working on an intergovernmental agreement to introduce reciprocal visa-free entry regime for up to 30 days, Russian Foreign Ministry representative in the Russian city of Kazan, Radik Vakhitov said on Wednesday.
"An intergovernmental agreement on the partial abolition of visa requirements for citizens of Russia and Malaysia, providing for visa-free entry for a period of up to 30 days, is currently being prepared. In our opinion, the signing of this document will contribute to the enhancement of business exchanges, development of tourism and cultural and humanitarian ties," Vakhitov said at the International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum." The parties are currently aligning the text of the draft agreement and are planning to hold expert consultations at both online and in-person formats, the diplomat added. Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov earlier said that Russia was actively working on the abolition of tourist visas with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia and Kuwait. The International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place from May 14-19 in the city of Kazan in Russia's central region of Tatarstan.
Russia, Malaysia Working on Agreement on Visa-Free Travel for Up to 30 Days

11:39 GMT 15.05.2024
KAZAN, Russia (Sputnik) - Russia and Malaysia are working on an intergovernmental agreement to introduce reciprocal visa-free entry regime for up to 30 days, Russian Foreign Ministry representative in the Russian city of Kazan, Radik Vakhitov said on Wednesday.
"An intergovernmental agreement on the partial abolition of visa requirements for citizens of Russia and Malaysia, providing for visa-free entry for a period of up to 30 days, is currently being prepared. In our opinion, the signing of this document will contribute to the enhancement of business exchanges, development of tourism and cultural and humanitarian ties," Vakhitov said at the International Economic Forum "Russia – Islamic World: KazanForum."
The parties are currently aligning the text of the draft agreement and are planning to hold expert consultations at both online and in-person formats, the diplomat added.
Russian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Dmitry Vakhrukov earlier said that Russia was actively working on the abolition of tourist visas with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Malaysia and Kuwait.
The International Economic Forum "Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum" is taking place from May 14-19 in the city of Kazan in Russia's central region of Tatarstan.
