Kazan Hosts Major Economic Forum to Strengthen Ties Between Russia and Islamic World

The Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum international economic forum, featuring 125 thematic sessions covering 12 different topics, has kicked off in Kazan, as announced by the event’s organizers.

2024-05-14T04:02+0000

2024-05-14T04:02+0000

2024-05-15T10:33+0000

russia

kazanforum 2024

russia

kazan

world

organization of islamic cooperation (oic)

"The International Economic Forum 'Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum' will be held at the Kazan Expo MEC from May 14 to May 19. The key theme of the forum is 'Trust and Cooperation,'" the statement said.The KazanForum’s business program unites 12 thematic tracks: international cooperation, economy, tourism, business, science and technology, Islamic finance and investment, sports, the halal industry, and others. The program includes 125 thematic sessions with the participation of experts from Russian regions, Organization of Islamic Cooperation member states, and other countries.During the forum, an international conference of the Russia - Islamic World strategic vision group on the theme of a fair multipolar world order and safe development will be held, an expert council meeting on conducting an experiment on partnership financing will take place, and sessions will be held by the International Forum of the Chambers of Commerce and Industry of Islamic countries and the Russian Export Center. Intergovernmental commission meetings will also take place.Delegates will meet at sessions dedicated to the development of multimodal transport corridors, tourism, the export of Russian halal products, economic security, partnership financing, as well as industrial, technological, educational, and cultural projects.A plenary session will be held on May 17. Experts will discuss the prospects for interaction between Russia and Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries in various fields and summarize the forum's work.Also, the program includes the 10th Kazan Forum of Young Entrepreneurs of OIC countries, the forum of young diplomats of OIC countries, presentations of startups, a young chef tournament, and other events. The Russia Halal Expo international exhibition will operate within the framework of the KazanForum.Earlier, the head of the Investment Development Agency of Tatarstan, Taliya Minullina, reported that by early May, almost 11,000 participants from 79 countries had registered for the forum. The largest delegations, according to her information, are expected from Egypt, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Libya, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.The Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum international economic forum of Russia and Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries is taking place in Kazan on May 14-19. This year, it will be held for the 15th time. The KazanForum is a platform for strengthening trade, economic, scientific, technical, social, and cultural ties between Russia and Organization of Islamic Cooperation countries. By Russian presidential decree, the forum received federal status in 2023. The organizing committee is headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin.

russia

kazan

world

2024

