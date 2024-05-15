https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/russia-poised-to-lead-halal-product-exports-1118446805.html
Russia Poised to Lead Halal Product Exports
Russia Poised to Lead Halal Product Exports
Sputnik International
Russia could become a leader in halal product exports, said Sergei Katyrin, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the corridors of the International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum".
2024-05-15T11:56+0000
2024-05-15T11:56+0000
2024-05-15T12:02+0000
kazanforum 2024
russia
russia
saudi arabia
uae
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118451658_0:145:3125:1902_1920x0_80_0_0_59b5c0b3fcecdcae19eea9194c6884d0.jpg
"From 2018 to 2023, Russia overall increased its halal product exports by 38 percent," Katyrin said. That was despite a decrease in exports in 2023 due to the transformation of the poultry market and a reduction in shipments to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he added.Th industry's development requires a set of measures," he explained, including creating a favorable climate for the production and processing of halal raw materials, expanding certification centers to verify product compliance with halal standards, developing infrastructure for the storage, transportation and handling of goods, and developing strategic partnerships with global leaders in halal product production."The active promotion of Russian halal products in foreign markets can be ensured through participation in exhibitions and fairs, as well as cooperation with trade missions and embassies of Russia abroad," Katyrin concluded.The 'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum' runs from May 14-19 in the Russian city of Kazan.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240514/kazan-hosts-major-economic-forum-to-strengthen-ties-between-russia-and-islamic-world-1118444233.html
russia
saudi arabia
uae
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/0f/1118451658_197:0:2926:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_0d1e2da58f07308359433d56c1f7697e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
halal product exports, international economic forum, russian chamber of commerce and industry
halal product exports, international economic forum, russian chamber of commerce and industry
Russia Poised to Lead Halal Product Exports
11:56 GMT 15.05.2024 (Updated: 12:02 GMT 15.05.2024)
Russia could become a leader in halal product exports, said Sergei Katyrin, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the corridors of the International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum".
"From 2018 to 2023, Russia overall increased its halal product exports by 38 percent," Katyrin said.
That was despite a decrease in exports in 2023 due to the transformation of the poultry market and a reduction in shipments to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he added.
"Our country has the potential to offset the decline in this year's figures and, in the future, to become a leader among the leading exporting countries of such products alongside Brazil, India, the United States, and Australia," Katyrin noted. "I do not exclude that this will happen within the next five years."
Th industry's development requires a set of measures," he explained, including creating a favorable climate for the production and processing of halal raw materials, expanding certification centers to verify product compliance with halal standards, developing infrastructure for the storage, transportation and handling of goods, and developing strategic partnerships with global leaders in halal product production.
"The active promotion of Russian halal products in foreign markets can be ensured through participation in exhibitions and fairs, as well as cooperation with trade missions and embassies of Russia abroad," Katyrin concluded.
The 'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum
' runs from May 14-19 in the Russian city of Kazan.