Russia Poised to Lead Halal Product Exports

Russia could become a leader in halal product exports, said Sergei Katyrin, head of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the corridors of the International Economic Forum "Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum".

2024-05-15T11:56+0000

russia

russia

saudi arabia

uae

"From 2018 to 2023, Russia overall increased its halal product exports by 38 percent," Katyrin said. That was despite a decrease in exports in 2023 due to the transformation of the poultry market and a reduction in shipments to Saudi Arabia and the UAE, he added.Th industry's development requires a set of measures," he explained, including creating a favorable climate for the production and processing of halal raw materials, expanding certification centers to verify product compliance with halal standards, developing infrastructure for the storage, transportation and handling of goods, and developing strategic partnerships with global leaders in halal product production."The active promotion of Russian halal products in foreign markets can be ensured through participation in exhibitions and fairs, as well as cooperation with trade missions and embassies of Russia abroad," Katyrin concluded.The 'Russia — Islamic World: KazanForum' runs from May 14-19 in the Russian city of Kazan.

