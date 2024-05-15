https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ukraine-urges-us-to-lift-ban-on-using-us-made-weapons-to-attack-russian-territory---reports-1118442318.html
Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Using US-Made Weapons to Attack Russian Territory - Reports
Kiev is pressing US President Joe Biden's administration to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russian territory amid the advance of the Russian armed forces in the Kharkov region, Politico reported, citing undisclosed officials.
On Tuesday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that London had granted Kiev permission to attack Crimea with UK-supplied weapons because it considers the peninsula part of Ukraine. The US's ban on using its arms to attack Russian territory has reportedly deterred Kiev from attacking Moscow's positions, but Ukraine is allegedly seeking to hit Russian military supply depots across the border, Politico reported. A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is reportedly meeting with US Congress officials this week in an attempt to influence Washington in removing its restrictions, the newspaper reported. Two undisclosed US officials confirmed to Politico that the position of Biden’s office had not changed. Earlier in the week, media reported that UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron attempted to convince ex-US President Donald Trump in support of Ukraine and necessary assistance in case of his return to the White House, allegedly saying that a stalemate in Ukraine would be much more beneficial for Trump than a Russian victory. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia's northern grouping of forces had taken control over the villages of Gatyshche, Krasnoe, Morokhovets, Oleenykovoe, Borysovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pilna and Strilechya in the Kharkov region.
On Tuesday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that London had granted Kiev permission to attack Crimea with UK-supplied weapons because it considers the peninsula part of Ukraine.
The US's ban on using its arms to attack Russian territory
has reportedly deterred Kiev from attacking Moscow's positions, but Ukraine is allegedly seeking to hit Russian military supply depots across the border, Politico reported.
A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is reportedly meeting with US Congress officials this week in an attempt to influence Washington in removing its restrictions, the newspaper reported.
Two undisclosed US officials confirmed to Politico that the position of Biden’s office had not changed.
"The assistance is for the defense and not for offensive operations in Russian territory," one of the officials told the newspaper.
Earlier in the week, media reported that UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron attempted to convince ex-US President Donald Trump in support of Ukraine and necessary assistance in case of his return to the White House, allegedly saying that a stalemate in Ukraine would be much more beneficial for Trump than a Russian victory.
Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia's northern grouping of forces had taken control over the villages of Gatyshche, Krasnoe, Morokhovets, Oleenykovoe, Borysovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pilna and Strilechya in the Kharkov region.