International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/ukraine-urges-us-to-lift-ban-on-using-us-made-weapons-to-attack-russian-territory---reports-1118442318.html
Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Using US-Made Weapons to Attack Russian Territory - Reports
Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Using US-Made Weapons to Attack Russian Territory - Reports
Sputnik International
Kiev is pressing US President Joe Biden's administration to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russian territory amid the advance of the Russian armed forces in the Kharkov region, Politico reported, citing undisclosed officials.
2024-05-15T07:27+0000
2024-05-15T07:27+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
joe biden
ukraine
kiev
united kingdom (uk)
us congress
white house
russia
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117647382_0:316:3077:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_4af47fead49380e99865cd4dc9754866.jpg
On Tuesday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that London had granted Kiev permission to attack Crimea with UK-supplied weapons because it considers the peninsula part of Ukraine. The US's ban on using its arms to attack Russian territory has reportedly deterred Kiev from attacking Moscow's positions, but Ukraine is allegedly seeking to hit Russian military supply depots across the border, Politico reported. A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is reportedly meeting with US Congress officials this week in an attempt to influence Washington in removing its restrictions, the newspaper reported. Two undisclosed US officials confirmed to Politico that the position of Biden’s office had not changed. Earlier in the week, media reported that UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron attempted to convince ex-US President Donald Trump in support of Ukraine and necessary assistance in case of his return to the White House, allegedly saying that a stalemate in Ukraine would be much more beneficial for Trump than a Russian victory. Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia's northern grouping of forces had taken control over the villages of Gatyshche, Krasnoe, Morokhovets, Oleenykovoe, Borysovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pilna and Strilechya in the Kharkov region.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/russian-forces-down-4-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-over-crimea-at-night-1118249079.html
ukraine
kiev
united kingdom (uk)
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1d/1117647382_190:0:2919:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_28e88e562b00f71f2e7a7c7a13eeca8f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kiev is pressing us president joe biden, russian armed forces, kharkov region, us-supplied weapons to strike inside russian territory
kiev is pressing us president joe biden, russian armed forces, kharkov region, us-supplied weapons to strike inside russian territory

Ukraine Urges US to Lift Ban on Using US-Made Weapons to Attack Russian Territory - Reports

07:27 GMT 15.05.2024
© AP Photo / Mauricio CampinoIn this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022
In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, Airmen and civilians from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron palletize ammunition, weapons and other equipment bound for Ukraine during a foreign military sales mission at Dover Air Force Base, Del., Jan. 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
© AP Photo / Mauricio Campino
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kiev is pressing US President Joe Biden's administration to lift the ban on using the US-supplied weapons to strike inside Russian territory amid the advance of the Russian armed forces in the Kharkov region, Politico reported, citing undisclosed officials.
On Tuesday, UK Defense Secretary Grant Shapps admitted that London had granted Kiev permission to attack Crimea with UK-supplied weapons because it considers the peninsula part of Ukraine.
The US's ban on using its arms to attack Russian territory has reportedly deterred Kiev from attacking Moscow's positions, but Ukraine is allegedly seeking to hit Russian military supply depots across the border, Politico reported.
A group of Ukrainian lawmakers is reportedly meeting with US Congress officials this week in an attempt to influence Washington in removing its restrictions, the newspaper reported.
Two undisclosed US officials confirmed to Politico that the position of Biden’s office had not changed.
"The assistance is for the defense and not for offensive operations in Russian territory," one of the officials told the newspaper.
Earlier in the week, media reported that UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron attempted to convince ex-US President Donald Trump in support of Ukraine and necessary assistance in case of his return to the White House, allegedly saying that a stalemate in Ukraine would be much more beneficial for Trump than a Russian victory.
Air Defense Missile System Buk-M1 at the Ninth International Exhibition of Arms, Military Equipment and Ammunition in Nizhny tagil - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea
4 May, 04:38 GMT
Last week, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Russia's northern grouping of forces had taken control over the villages of Gatyshche, Krasnoe, Morokhovets, Oleenykovoe, Borysovka, Ogurtsovo, Pletenevka, Pilna and Strilechya in the Kharkov region.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала