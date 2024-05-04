https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/russian-forces-down-4-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-over-crimea-at-night-1118249079.html
Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night
Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea in the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-05-04T04:38+0000
2024-05-04T04:38+0000
2024-05-04T04:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
army tactical missile system (atacms)
russian defense ministry
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417217_0:94:3122:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_f0d2bacdcd76240a9f866d8155719f2a.jpg
ATACMS missiles are one of the overhyped weapons supplied by West to Kiev regime. In the course of the special military operation, Russia has consistently warned against arms supplies to Ukraine, shattering the myth of NATO's superiority and proving the ineffectiveness of NATO weapons in modern warfare."Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using US ATACMS tactical missiles against facilities on the Russian territory was stopped. Four tactical missiles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/modular-version-of-buk-m3-air-defense-to-hunt-down-western-missiles-1118221247.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417217_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c64a70103f9fed7ff05213bc8d2c39e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia's special military operation, russian air defenses, russian armed forces, atacms, us arms for ukraine
russia's special military operation, russian air defenses, russian armed forces, atacms, us arms for ukraine
Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night
04:38 GMT 04.05.2024 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 04.05.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea in the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
ATACMS missiles
are one of the overhyped weapons supplied by West to Kiev regime.
In the course of the special military operation, Russia has consistently warned against arms supplies to Ukraine, shattering the myth of NATO's superiority and proving the ineffectiveness of NATO weapons in modern warfare.
"Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using US ATACMS tactical missiles against facilities on the Russian territory was stopped. Four tactical missiles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.