Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night

Russian air defense systems shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea in the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-05-04T04:38+0000

2024-05-04T04:38+0000

2024-05-04T04:43+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russian armed forces

russian army

army tactical missile system (atacms)

russian defense ministry

us arms for ukraine

ukrainian crisis

ATACMS missiles are one of the overhyped weapons supplied by West to Kiev regime. In the course of the special military operation, Russia has consistently warned against arms supplies to Ukraine, shattering the myth of NATO's superiority and proving the ineffectiveness of NATO weapons in modern warfare."Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using US ATACMS tactical missiles against facilities on the Russian territory was stopped. Four tactical missiles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.

