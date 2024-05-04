International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240504/russian-forces-down-4-ukrainian-atacms-missiles-over-crimea-at-night-1118249079.html
Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night
Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night
Sputnik International
Russian air defense systems shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea in the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
2024-05-04T04:38+0000
2024-05-04T04:43+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russian armed forces
russian army
army tactical missile system (atacms)
russian defense ministry
us arms for ukraine
ukrainian crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417217_0:94:3122:1850_1920x0_80_0_0_f0d2bacdcd76240a9f866d8155719f2a.jpg
ATACMS missiles are one of the overhyped weapons supplied by West to Kiev regime. In the course of the special military operation, Russia has consistently warned against arms supplies to Ukraine, shattering the myth of NATO's superiority and proving the ineffectiveness of NATO weapons in modern warfare."Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using US ATACMS tactical missiles against facilities on the Russian territory was stopped. Four tactical missiles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240502/modular-version-of-buk-m3-air-defense-to-hunt-down-western-missiles-1118221247.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/13/1117417217_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9c64a70103f9fed7ff05213bc8d2c39e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia's special military operation, russian air defenses, russian armed forces, atacms, us arms for ukraine
russia's special military operation, russian air defenses, russian armed forces, atacms, us arms for ukraine

Russian Forces Down 4 Ukrainian ATACMS Missiles Over Crimea at Night

04:38 GMT 04.05.2024 (Updated: 04:43 GMT 04.05.2024)
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn / Go to the mediabankAir Defense Missile System Buk-M1 at the Ninth International Exhibition of Arms, Military Equipment and Ammunition in Nizhny tagil
Air Defense Missile System Buk-M1 at the Ninth International Exhibition of Arms, Military Equipment and Ammunition in Nizhny tagil - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.05.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian air defense systems shot down four ATACMS missiles over Crimea in the past night, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.
ATACMS missiles are one of the overhyped weapons supplied by West to Kiev regime.
In the course of the special military operation, Russia has consistently warned against arms supplies to Ukraine, shattering the myth of NATO's superiority and proving the ineffectiveness of NATO weapons in modern warfare.
A Buk-М1 air defense complex during the training of Air Defense Forces in the Eastern military district in Buryatia - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.05.2024
Military
Modular Version of Buk-M3 Air Defense to Hunt Down Western Missiles
2 May, 09:26 GMT
"Over the past night, an attempt by the Kiev regime to carry out a terrorist attack using US ATACMS tactical missiles against facilities on the Russian territory was stopped. Four tactical missiles were destroyed by air defense systems on duty over the territory of the Crimean peninsula," the ministry said.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала