'We Know Who is Mastermind': Erdogan Comments on Reports of Possible Coup

The Turkish authorities are well aware of who masterminds behind a possible conspiracy are, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Those who want to repay their debt to FETO [the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen designated terrorist by Turkiye, accused of attempting a coup in 2016] never sit idly by. We know what those who want to divide people achieve. We know very well who is the puppet, who is celebrating, and who is the mastermind. No matter how disgusting it may seem, we will not fall into this trap. What suits us is dignity and tolerance. Regardless of what others do," Erdogan said at a parliament meeting.Earlier in the day, the Turkish newspaper reported that Erdogan had held an emergency meeting with the heads of intelligence and the ministry of justice after his ally, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli, had warned of a possible coup d'état being prepared by law enforcement agencies. The dismissal of several police officers in Ankara's security directorate accused of links to criminal organization Ayhan Bora Kaplan has caused widespread concern.

