International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/we-know-who-is-mastermind-erdogan-comments-on-reports-of-possible-coup-1118444127.html
'We Know Who is Mastermind': Erdogan Comments on Reports of Possible Coup
'We Know Who is Mastermind': Erdogan Comments on Reports of Possible Coup
Sputnik International
The Turkish authorities are well aware of who masterminds behind a possible conspiracy are, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
2024-05-15T09:49+0000
2024-05-15T09:49+0000
world
turkiye
recep tayyip erdogan
ankara
nationalist movement party
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_0:0:3190:1794_1920x0_80_0_0_695efef1d10657c25c6b924cd5118eb9.jpg
"Those who want to repay their debt to FETO [the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen designated terrorist by Turkiye, accused of attempting a coup in 2016] never sit idly by. We know what those who want to divide people achieve. We know very well who is the puppet, who is celebrating, and who is the mastermind. No matter how disgusting it may seem, we will not fall into this trap. What suits us is dignity and tolerance. Regardless of what others do," Erdogan said at a parliament meeting.Earlier in the day, the Turkish newspaper reported that Erdogan had held an emergency meeting with the heads of intelligence and the ministry of justice after his ally, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli, had warned of a possible coup d'état being prepared by law enforcement agencies. The dismissal of several police officers in Ankara's security directorate accused of links to criminal organization Ayhan Bora Kaplan has caused widespread concern.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240515/turkish-interior-chief-says-plans-to-identify-those-plotting-against-countrys-authorities-1118442485.html
turkiye
ankara
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/15/1112755868_67:0:2798:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_af21fee367e99c4da34a7bea148ec93d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
erdogan comments, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, possible conspiracy
erdogan comments, turkish president recep tayyip erdogan, possible conspiracy

'We Know Who is Mastermind': Erdogan Comments on Reports of Possible Coup

09:49 GMT 15.05.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov / Go to the mediabankTurkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
© Sputnik / Pavel Bednyakov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
ANKARA (Sputnik) - The Turkish authorities are well aware of who masterminds behind a possible conspiracy are, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.
"Those who want to repay their debt to FETO [the organization of Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen designated terrorist by Turkiye, accused of attempting a coup in 2016] never sit idly by. We know what those who want to divide people achieve. We know very well who is the puppet, who is celebrating, and who is the mastermind. No matter how disgusting it may seem, we will not fall into this trap. What suits us is dignity and tolerance. Regardless of what others do," Erdogan said at a parliament meeting.
Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya talks to journalists in Ankara, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. A suicide bomber detonated an explosive device in the heart of the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday, hours before parliament was scheduled to reopen after a summer recess. A second assailant was killed in a shootout with police. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.05.2024
World
Turkish Interior Chief Vows to Identify Plotters Against Erdogan Government
07:59 GMT
Earlier in the day, the Turkish newspaper reported that Erdogan had held an emergency meeting with the heads of intelligence and the ministry of justice after his ally, Nationalist Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli, had warned of a possible coup d'état being prepared by law enforcement agencies. The dismissal of several police officers in Ankara's security directorate accused of links to criminal organization Ayhan Bora Kaplan has caused widespread concern.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала