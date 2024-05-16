International
Canada Sanctions 4 Israelis Over Extremist Violence in West Bank - Foreign Ministry
Canada Sanctions 4 Israelis Over Extremist Violence in West Bank - Foreign Ministry
The Canadian government imposed sanctions on four Israeli individuals over their involvement in “extremist settler violence” in the West Bank, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Thursday.
"Today’s measures represent a significant step in Canada’s response to this ongoing [settler] violence. The individuals listed below have engaged directly or indirectly in violence and violent acts against Palestinian civilians and their property. These measures will impose a prohibition on dealings related to the listed individuals and render them inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," GAC said in a statement. Canada sanctioned David Chai Chasdai, Yinon Levi, Zvi Bar Yosef, and Moshe Sharvit. This is the first time Ottawa has taken measures to list “extremist Israeli settlers,” GAC highlighted.Attacks by Israeli settlers have "alarmingly escalated" in recent months, leading to a situation that undermines Palestinians' human rights and prospects for a two-state solution. It also poses a significant risk to regional security, GAC added.In early February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa was mulling imposing sanctions to hold accountable people that engage in settler violence in the West Bank. Trudeau said such violence was unacceptable and endangered the prospects for peace and stability as well as the path toward an "absolutely essential" two-state solution to the conflict.In February, US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlers. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blasted the action, calling on Israeli banks to ignore the order. Nevertheless, the Bank of Israel announced that financial institutions in the country have to comply with the sanctions.
Canada Sanctions 4 Israelis Over Extremist Violence in West Bank - Foreign Ministry

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The Canadian government imposed sanctions on four Israeli individuals over their involvement in “extremist settler violence” in the West Bank, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) said on Thursday.
"Today’s measures represent a significant step in Canada’s response to this ongoing [settler] violence. The individuals listed below have engaged directly or indirectly in violence and violent acts against Palestinian civilians and their property. These measures will impose a prohibition on dealings related to the listed individuals and render them inadmissible to Canada under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act," GAC said in a statement.
Canada sanctioned David Chai Chasdai, Yinon Levi, Zvi Bar Yosef, and Moshe Sharvit. This is the first time Ottawa has taken measures to list “extremist Israeli settlers,” GAC highlighted.
Attacks by Israeli settlers have "alarmingly escalated" in recent months, leading to a situation that undermines Palestinians' human rights and prospects for a two-state solution. It also poses a significant risk to regional security, GAC added.
In early February, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Ottawa was mulling imposing sanctions to hold accountable people that engage in settler violence in the West Bank. Trudeau said such violence was unacceptable and endangered the prospects for peace and stability as well as the path toward an "absolutely essential" two-state solution to the conflict.
In February, US President Joe Biden imposed sanctions on four Israeli settlers. Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich blasted the action, calling on Israeli banks to ignore the order. Nevertheless, the Bank of Israel announced that financial institutions in the country have to comply with the sanctions.
